Keira Knightley Isn’t On Social Media — But She’ll Allow Her Daughters When It’s Time

Keira Knightley has long been a private person. The actor, who has two daughters — Edie, 6, and Delilah, 2 — with husband James Righton chooses to live her life offline, and for good reason. To her, all that posting sounds depressing!

In a new interview with People, the Charlotte star said she assumes her girls will one day want to join Instagram and TikTok or the like, but for now she’ll remain off the platforms.

"I'm so content [not being on social media]," she said. "I've had little moments, I mean, not for years, of going, 'Oh yeah, I should do that' or 'I should at least do it privately.' And then I was like, 'No, I shouldn't.' "

She added that all of her friends who are on social media talk about is “how depressed it’s making them.”

“So then I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely not going to do that then,’” Knightley, 37, said. "I'd just get obsessed with trying to make my life look much more perfect than it is, and that sounds quite exhausting. Honestly ... I just think it's a wormhole I don't need to go down."

Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton at an event in Paris in 2020. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Knightley also opened up about her countless fashion moments over the years, and how her two little ones will inherit some incredible outfits. (Lucky for them, it’ll be a lot of Chanel.)

"I've been working for Chanel for a very long time, and I'm very lucky that I've got some great Chanel pieces, so, at some point, I'm sure they can raid the wardrobe and get those," she said, admitting that she has a few red-carpet dresses her girls will get their hands on “at some point.”

No matter if they enjoy dressing up or not, Knightley wants Edie and Delilah to go wild when it comes to expressing their personal style. She personally believes in “less is more” but wants her daughters to follow their own instincts.

"I really hope that they don't listen to me when they're teenagers and they pile [makeup] on their faces and they do completely extraordinary punk-like things because that's the point of being a teenager," Knightley said.

Can you say cool mom? Because Keira is at the top of the list.