Kim Kardashian Complains That Her Kids Interrupt Her In-Home Massages

Ah, there’s nothing worse than your kid climbing up onto your massage table while you’re enjoying a deep-tissue rub-down in your own home, right? Well, at least that’s the case for Kim Kardashian.

While promoting her new skincare line, SKKN, the 41-year-old reality star opened up about being a single mom of four kids, admitting that it’s hard to find time to herself.

"It's really, really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, 'I need 20 minutes.' Someone always needs me," Kardashian, who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West, told People.

"Even if I'm getting a massage, the kids will try to jump on the table," she added. "I try to take moments for myself in the morning before everyone gets up. But there is beauty in the chaos!"

Beauty in the chaos of interrupted massages! OK, OK, most moms don’t have the extreme luxury of getting an in-home spa treatment, but surely they can understand where Kardashian is coming from. “Me time” is a struggle for any parent.

Kim Kardashian with her kids.

However, this is not the first time Kardashian — a billionaire businesswoman who is the leading member of possibly the most famous family in Hollywood — has made an out-of-touch comment about motherhood and all its joyous, stressful trappings.

Earlier this year, she was called out for making an insulting remark about working women, telling Variety, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f--king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Not only did she seem to forget about the global pandemic, which saw millions of mothers leave work to care for their children, Kardashian claimed that success is simply a matter of will — as if her rich upbringing and limitless access isn’t a factor in her career at all. As the owner of several businesses, including KKW Beauty and Skims, The Kardashians star could have taken the opportunity to share some actual useful advice.

Kardashian did apologize for the comment, saying in an interview with Good Morning America that it was a prior question about her “famous for being famous” lifestyle that changed her tone.

“It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do,” she said, in part. “It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Kim Kardashian on GMA.

In a silver lining, Kardashian definitely came off as a bit more relatable thanks to a Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She appeared to be just like any other parent trying to get their kids to quiet down when she called out her sons for acting rambunctious in the audience during her interview.

“Guys, can you stop? This is your first time at work with me. Don’t mess this up,” she told Saint and Psalm. “Come on!”

But, there’s no pretending her past comments of privilege don’t haunt her. How could one forget about that time she explained why a Rolls Royce was the best child-friendly car on the market.

"I love, love, love a Rolls Royce," she told Rolling Stone in 2015. "I know this may sound bratty, but I'll own up to it: it's the best car if you have kids, spacewise. It's low, and I like a low car to put in the car seat and the baby."

Everyone, start saving up!