A day before Comic-Con 2022 officially kicked off, Apple TV+ made the announcement that Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell are joining forces on the small screen for the streaming service’s upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and Titans. The series, based on the MonsterVerse franchise, marks the first time the father and son have worked together in roughly 25 years.

A lot about the upcoming series is still a mystery, like its title or the roles that Kurt and Wyatt are set to play. However, the streaming service did tease a bit of the plot to E! News, saying that the series follows “the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real. ... the untitled series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Wyatt, 36, is the son of Kurt and Goldie Hawn, as well as the half-sibling of Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson. He has previously appeared with his dad in films as a child, notably as his dad’s younger self in the 1998 film Soldier. And just like dad, Wyatt’s part of the MCU — he played John Walker in Disney+’s Falcon and Winter Soldier series.

Wyatt has also recently become a father himself. He and wife Mererdith Hagner welcomed son Buddy back in March 2021.

"It's incredible," he told ET of fatherhood at the time. "It's everything you didn't know it was going to be. I think everything you hope it's gonna be is like a mish-mash in your mind before it really happens and then after it happens, whatever happened before is almost like [it never happened]."

"Biologically, I think it does something to your brain where you just erase half your life before you've lived there," he explained. "And now it's about him and your family and trying to balance everything, and time and new, amazing problems, amazing issues to have. [It] can't be better."

He also noted that both of his parents are the best grandparents ever — as if you could expect anything else from Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. And they have the cutest grandparent nicknames ever.

"Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

Can’t wait to see Gogi and Wyatt take on all the monsters in this new series! The show is set to premiere sometime in 2023.