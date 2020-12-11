New Live Action 'Little Mermaid' Trailer Gives First Glimpses Of Eric And Ursula

More than a year after the original teaser trailer dropped, Disney has released another teaser trailer showing Halle Bailey as Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid!

And while we don’t get to see quite as much as we’d like to of the newest live-action reboot, we do get to see first glimpses of heartthrob Prince Eric and octopus villain Ursula.

Bailey herself shared the news on Twitter, saying that there are only 100 days until the movie drops in theaters.

The 30-second spot includes Bailey signing the last lines of “Part Of Your World,” while also sharing a few snippets that we already saw in the original teaser. But there is some new stuff, too! Viewers get a tiny look at what the mermaid empire, Atlantica, looks like as well as a playful moment between Ariel and a blowfish. Near the end of the clip, we see a millisecond of Ariel as a human, seemingly in a rowboat with Prince Eric (played by Jonah Hauer-King) during the beloved “Kiss The Girl” song.

At the very, very end of the the trailer, after the release date fades out, a dark and dreary image of Ursula the Sea Witch (played by Melissa McCarthy) comes into view, accompanied by her signature evil laugh. Yikes!

The first teaser trailer of the movie didn’t give away too much, either. There are shots of gorgeous coral reefs, thriving underwater ecosystems, and a sunken ship wreck that one teen mermaid peeks out from. There’s a glowing cave that Ariel and Flounder (Jacob Tremblay) investigate and quickly dart away from. One thing this teaser trailer does give, however, is major goosebumps as Bailey sings “Part of Your World” at the end in her powerful, ethereal voice.

Disney previously announced the rest of the vocal cast in December 2020, and the Little Mermaid cast is absolutely stacked with Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Awkwafina as goofball seagull Scuttle, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Melissa McCarthy as the evil sea witch Ursula.

First off, we have Daveed Diggs as Ariel’s trusty lobster sidekick, Sebastian. Diggs is particularly well known for originating the role of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway musical Hamilton, but he has a pretty impressive film resume, as well. If nothing else, you only need to listen to his rapping parts on “Guns and Ships” to know he has talent that could literally fill an ocean, and we’re beyond stoked to see him in The Little Mermaid.

Ariel’s other sidekick, Flounder, will be played by Jacob Tremblay, who won a Critics Choice Award for his role in Room when he was just nine years old. Ariel’s father, King Triton, will be played by Javier Bardem, a Spanish actor known best for his work in films like No Country for Old Men, and, perhaps most notably, being Penelope Cruz’s husband and therefore one half of one of the best-looking couples on planet Earth. No doubt he’ll bring a certain Daddy Energy™ to this role, and that’s what it needs, TBH.

As Prince Eric, we’ll have Jonah Hauer-King, who, to be perfectly honest, I had not heard of before this casting announcement. He appears to be a relative newcomer in Hollywood, but has appeared in a handful of feature films and some pretty big miniseries in the U.K., including Little Women. Laurie Laurence and Prince Eric have identical chaotic energies, if you ask me, so this should be fine.

Rounding out the cast of The Little Mermaid, there’s Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula, something we were begging the producers and casting directors for months ago. And in a little bit of a surprise move, Scuttle the Seagull will be female, and played by the incredible Awkwafina. She’s so talented, so we can’t wait to see what she does with this iconic role.

Overall, this cast is fresh, diverse, and packed full of talent. The Little Mermaid is set to become part of our world in theaters on May 26, 2023.