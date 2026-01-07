I was never much of a dating show watcher. I’ve never seen a full episode of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, and shows like 90 Day Fiancé or Married at First Sight have never been appealing to me. But the Netflix dating reality show Love is Blind has me in an absolute chokehold, and I’m so excited for Season 10 to premiere this February.

Feb. 11 is the official release date of Love is Blind Season 10, and while there’s not a whole lot of info other than that, we can assume there will be a drop of episodes featuring all of the pod sessions, followed by later release dates for the engagement period, the weddings, and, of course, the reunion. (A February release date also follows the Netflix Love is Blind pattern of a season coming out in late winter/early spring, and then another in the fall.) And although Netflix hasn’t officially shared what city the pods are set in this season, there’s a lot of online chatter on reality TV gossip sites and Reddit that Boston will be the home of (hopefully) future happy marriages.

The thing about Love is Blind is that everyone knows it’s silly. The show doesn’t have a great track record of vetting its contestants, and it really doesn’t have tons of successful marriages. But the thing I find so compelling about the show? The pod episodes.

I was honestly shocked to read on Reddit that so many viewers think the pod episodes go on too long. To me, they’re the best part of the show. While the drama that ensues between the contestants on vacation and the will-they-won’t-they vibes during the weddings are entertaining, the pod episodes are so sweet and tender to me. They remind me of when I started dating my husband and we spent weeks texting and talking on the phone, getting to know each other. We were crazy about each other from the beginning, and because I already had a 6-month-old when we started dating, it was pure bliss for us to get to know each other so well before going on our first date.

That’s exactly how the pod episodes feel to me. It’s so cute and happy! I honestly prefer them to the episodes where everyone’s yelling about the way someone eats shrimp or accusing their partner of looking at their second choice fiancé a little too long.

Love is Blind Season 10 is sure to be a hot mess, just like the seasons that came before it. Now, it feels like most of the contestants are in it for the clout and the Instagram partnerships after, but I’ll still be watching to catch some of the sweet vulnerability and butterflies-in-your-tummy crush energy from the pods. Honestly, it makes me want to snuggle into my own husband a little deeper — and maybe whisper some things to him from another room.