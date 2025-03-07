Disclaimer: Spoilers for “The Weddings” episode of Love is Blind Season 8 are below.

Well, well, well. Here we are. We made it through some fairly boring pod episodes (until the Madison/Meg/Alex/Mason showdown), a whole lot of great girl power (looking at you, Molly — we stan a girl's girl), and some extremely awkward political talk from a few couples to end up here at the weddings episode of Love is Blind Season 8. Four couples were set to get married and put a big FOREVER stamp on their relationship and... well.

Four couples did not get married.

Taylor and Daniel, the adorable couple with super supportive families and a shared love of Christmas (how original) made it to the altar like everyone thought they would. Joey and Monica... did not. But I don't think that was too surprising — fans have been clocking for a while that it felt like Monica was more into Joey than he was her (or at least was willing to show), and even Monica chose herself at the altar by turning down the marriage and sharing that she wants to marry someone who loudly and proudly says they want her. Yes, girl. Queen. Slay. You are going to find someone who 100% deserves you and your energy and loves you so much that they can't hold it in one second longer.

But now let's talk about Virginia and Devin, and Sara and Ben.

Guys. Why are y'all so lazy?

If you need a refresher, both of these couples had moments after the Honduras trip where their political identities and thoughts of social justice came up. For Sara and Ben, this conversation continued from the pods where Ben had the audacity to say he tried to "stay out of" Black Lives Matter and actually didn't even vote in the 2020 election. For Virginia and Devin, it was pretty apparent that they had never talked about these things before. But when Devin, in what felt like an I'm-bored-of-this-conversation voice, asked Virginia if their voting differently would matter, you could tell it absolutely would to her. Virginia was vocal about her thoughts on abortion and on equality for the LGBT community, and Devin just had... nothing to say.

With Sara and Ben, she continued to bring up conversations that mattered to her. Conversations about Ben's love of church, asking him if he would be willing to find a church whose views aligned with their own, sharing with him her deep beliefs in equality and attending Pride and being an ally with not only her words but her actions.

And Ben simply couldn't get on board. He insisted that her continuing to bring "this" up diminished the other ways they connected, and he felt it was simply enough to say, "We don't have opposing views" and leave it at that.

So, yeah, 100%, these marriages didn't work out because the men refused to get on the same page as the women regarding vital things. The women put in the work; the men did not bring the same energy. Both Virginia and Sara realized at the altar that there was no way they could commit to these men, men who refused to listen, who refused to do the work, who refused to prove that they had the same values. Both men were extremely vocal throughout their six-week relationship that they had unreal, incredibly deep connections with their fiancées, and well, survey says that was a lie.

Up until Sara hesitated at the altar, I absolutely thought she was going to marry Ben. She had defended this man over and over, insisting that they had the same core values and that she knew he could eventually be as progressive as her; he just needed to learn and have his time. But she really nailed it in her interview after she left Ben at the altar, sharing that you can't marry someone for their potential — because they'll never meet that potential.

In Virginia and Devin's situation, Virginia shares that, after she left Devin at the altar, she was quite hurt by his idea that she wasn't voting in alignment with her faith as a democrat.

And the worst part is you can tell how much these women wanted their marriages to happen. How much they really wanted these men to be their husbands. I know that Love is Blind is a reality show. But you can't fake that kind of heartbreak at the altar. Still, much like Monica had, Sara and Virginia chose themselves before they chose their relationship. They realized these things that mattered to them were non-negotiables. And honestly, it's how so many women are thinking these days. Before 2016, I would've argued that people with opposing political views and thoughts on major social matters could maybe work it out.

But a lot's happened in eight years, and that has undoubtedly changed the dating landscape. Women who are progressive and vocal, women who show their support with action, women who feel it's essential to be an ally for marginalized communities and want to fight for the rights of all, have zero time for men who can't be bothered to vote. For men, much of their life stays the same, regardless of who they voted for, and unfortunately, Love is Blind has shown that many men still have a lot of work to do in the empathy department. When it's never occurred to you to worry about anyone but yourself, it's hard to start as an adult.

Women have never had that luxury.

As much as it pained me to see Virginia and Sara hurting on what should've been their magical once-in-a-lifetime wedding days, I'm so proud of them. I don't know them, but I want to sweep them up in a hug. They did what was best for them and for the value of their lives, and the men now have to live with a very sad consequence of what happens when you pretend like nothing's happening.

Because my dudes, a lot is happening. Your fiancées tried to tell you.

And now you're forever immortalized on Netflix as weenies.