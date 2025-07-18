I’m not a big reality TV watcher, but there’s something about Love Is Blind that reels me in every time. It’s just pure chaotic mess, but there are always some sweet moments layered in — I mean, people get pretty vulnerable in the pods — and I’m more than ready for a new season after the longboards (cough ~Joey~ cough) and sh*tty men of the last season. Love Is Blind Season 9 now officially has a premiere date, and I’m hoping these people are a little better than the last bunch. (Haaaaahahahaha.)

When is Love Is Blind Season 9 premiering on Netflix?

The pods are officially opening on Oct. 1 on Netflix! Like previous seasons of Love Is Blind, we can assume there will be 12 episodes, each lasting an hour. Last season, the streaming platform dropped the first six episodes in one go and then spread out the rest weekly, which was a nice way to watch. If you’re listening, Netflix, do it again.

Where is Love Is Blind in Season 9?

This season of Love Is Blind will be in Denver, Colorado. This information was revealed during the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion when Minnesota Vikings player Josh Mettellus passed a football to Denver Broncos player Alex Singleton, showing the city transition from the Twin Cities to Denver.

We can only hope that there will be a lot of intrigue and diversity to come out of Denver, but according to The New York Times, it's considered one of the best cities for singles. Because there's so much to do? Because everyone's happy to hang out? Because you can always find another single person looking around at the bar? I have no idea, but I'm eager to see how this plays out in the pods.

What else do we know about Love Is Blind Season 9?

So far, that’s pretty much it! Cast announcements haven’t been made yet, and as true Love Is Blind fans know, everyone remains pretty tight-lipped and secretive about what’s happened on the show or what we can see before it airs. Any cast members online have probably scrubbed their profiles pretty well, and soon we’ll be seeing photos of them pop up as they hold a golden goblet.

Fingers crossed not all of them are looking for influencer status after the show’s over.