Macaulay Culkin's Sons Still Don't Realize He's Kevin in 'Home Alone'

In an insightful and charming appearance on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals series, Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin revealed that seeing his films through his kids’ eyes has helped heal his relationship with his movies and the personal difficulties that may have surrounded them. Plus, he gets a kick out of how much his kids enjoy his films.

First, Culkin pointed out that his sons can watch Disney Channel classic sitcom, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which starred his now-wife, Brenda Song, and the kids totally get it.

“I'll put it on. Brenda hates it, but I'll put it on ... They're like, ‘Yeah, that's mama.’ So they get that. But when they see Kevin, they always just call him Kevin. Because the illusion's still there,” Culkin began.

“Just two nights ago, my son was asking questions. He wanted to see a family photo of all my siblings. So I ran downstairs, I got it and stuff, and he immediately, his eyes darted to me. And he goes, ‘Hey, that kid looks like Kevin.’ And I go, ‘He sure does, doesn't he?’ ... And he's starting to put it together. I'm trying to keep up the illusion as long as possible, like Santa Claus.”

Then Culkin pivoted, speaking to how having children has healed some part of him from childhood, noting that now he can watch his old piece of work.

“I can watch that movie now,” he said, referring to Home Alone. “I can watch pretty much the body of my work now. It takes on a completely different meaning.”

“Now that I have kids, I get to show it to them, and I see the joy that it brings them. Now it’s different, the game has changed for me,” he went on. “Before, it was a gig. Now it’s something that I can stand next to and be proud of, and show my kids. I don’t run from it, I don’t hide from it. If anything, I embrace it.”

He spoke to the power of Home Alone, withstanding 35 years to still be a classic film that everyone loves watching around the holidays.

“I like sharing that movie with people. It's really cool because it's 35 years old now, right? It's been 35 years since most of these people sat in a movie theater and a dark movie theater with like-minded people and laughed at the same jokes together. And you laugh louder when you're with other people. You smile bigger when other people are smiling. And so it's actually really cool, man.”

There is something that fills me with such holiday joy to see Macauley Culkin, an iconic child actor, speak about Home Alone in such a wistful and healed way!