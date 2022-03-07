Maren Morris is all about celebrating mothers and their beautiful bodies.

The “Bones” singer, who welcomed her first child in March 2020, posted a photo of herself rocking a curve-hugging pink dress on Twitter, writing, “In this house we stan mom bellies.”

Maren Morris celebrates “mom bellies” on Twitter.

Fans commented on Morris’ post, writing, “absolutely gorgeous” and “STUNNING.”

The 31-year-old has been open and honest about her postpartum experience since welcoming her 2-year-old son with husband Ryan Hurd.

“[I] am never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again,” she wrote on Instagram last year. “No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys. The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a fucking badass. And yeah, I’m proud.”

Maren Morris said she’s proud of her body.

“I feel like it really took me a second to realize, ‘Hey, I don’t need to just snap back to how I looked before to feel sexy or powerful or myself even,’” Morris told People in May 2021.

She has learned to embrace what her body did during pregnancy and be confident in the mother she’s become.

“I was the house, and I feel like that’s given me so much confidence that I didn’t have before when I was a size two,” she added. “So I definitely feel like being a mom has made me feel really powerful in my own body because look what we’re capable of.”

Claps all around for Maren!