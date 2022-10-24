Mariah Carey And Her Daughter Monroe Had The Cutest Mini-Me Moment

When your mom is Mariah Carey, why not dress the part? Monroe Cannon, Carey’s 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Nick Cannon, shared a mini-me moment with her mom over the weekend as the duo wore matching black ensembles and braided hairstyles.

“Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!! #Thehairtales,” Carey, 52, captioned a photo on Twitter, sharing two more pictures of the pair on Instagram.

Mariah and Monroe.

“Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎,” Carey added. “My 🦋💎.”

The mother-daughter duo looked adorable — Carey in a black dress embellished with tulle, gold hoops and bedazzled heels while Monroe wore a sequin-tulle skirt and leather jacket. Both girls sported corn row braids and voluminous curls reminiscent of Carey’s ‘90s heydays.

Monroe will always be her baby!

The duo looked divine!

Matching divas.

Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, are Carey’s only children.

"They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," Carey told People of her kids. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

Cannon, 42, is surely a busy dad. The talk show host has eight children with five other partners, including Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice Cole, 1 month, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole. Cannon also shares newborn son Rise Messiah, son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant. (She has not confirmed the paternity of her child.)

Cannon and Alyssa Scott lost their son, Zen, to brain cancer at 5 months old in December 2021.

In 2018, he said Monroe and Morrocan were great older siblings.

"They love hanging out with [Golden], and it is almost like they are more concerned about him having fun than them having fun," the rapper told Entertainment Tonight. "They are always trying to make them laugh, and he is walking now, so they are trying to get him all the toys."

Cannon added, "They understand that they can teach him things, so it is really cool."

Big sister Roe will surely have plenty of style tips for her baby brothers and sisters.