There are plenty of reasons you’d want to look for more movies like A Simple Favor after watching the drama thriller. Directed by Paul Feig — who is known best for comedy — the film stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. And, let’s be honest, that dream team alone is enough to make us want to play A Simple Favor on repeat. But more than that, it’s a nice change of pace to see both women in roles that are a departure from their typical characters. It’s sexy; it’s intriguing; it’s intense… in short, it’s definitely the kind of movie that can spice up any ol’ humdrum night at home.

To recap, Anna plays the role of Stephanie, a woman who seems quite smitten with her new friend Emily (played in razor-sharp fashion by Lively). After the two meet and spend time together, Emily mysteriously vanishes. The two actresses help drive the plot even further. But, while it’s a great plot, it’s not necessarily so unique that you can’t find other films with the same feel. Movies like A Simple Favor are somewhat easy to track down if you know where to look.

Ready to add a few to your queue? The following picks won’t disappoint.

Exciting, Enigmatic Movies Like A Simple Favor

1. The Girl On The Train (2016)

If the mysterious disappearance is what you liked most about A Simple Favor, then you’ll really like The Girl On The Train. Starring Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett, and Justin Theroux, this movie follows a divorcee who ends up getting entangled in a missing person investigation. Released in 2016, the movie was based on a novel written by Paula Hawkins.

2. The Age Of Adaline (2015)

If one of the reasons you’re looking for movies like A Simple Favor is because you couldn’t get enough Blake Lively, then you’re sure to love her in The Age of Adaline. This movie also has a bit of mystery to it. Blake plays Adaline, who seems to stay the same age as the world around her grows up. It all started after suffering from an accident at the age of 29. The film also features Harrison Ford and Michiel Huisman.

3. All I See Is You (2016)

Into the concept of changed relationships? Then, All I See Is You is a good choice. This one also stars Blake Lively, alongside Jason Clarke and Ahna O’Reilly. Blake plays the role of Gina, a woman who is blind gets her sight restored. But in doing so, it changes the entire dynamic she has with her husband. This movie is a hidden gem and illustrates the feeling of being needed that many caretakers thrive on. When it was initially released, it only had a limited run in 250 theaters.

4. Gone Girl (2014)

If one of the reasons you liked A Simple Favor was trying to figure out the mysterious disappearance of Emily, then you might like Gone Girl. This psychological thriller film is based on a novel, and has become one of director David Fincher’s highest-grossing films. One of the reasons for its success may be that novelist Gillian Flynn also penned the screenplay. The movie, which stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris, revolves around the sudden disappearance of Amy, the wife of writer Nick Dunne.

5. Tully (2018)

Tully is a fascinating movie that you might not have even pinged on your radar. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody, this movie is about a mom of three named Marlo who just had a newborn and hires someone new named Tully to help take care of the baby during the night. The two become friends, and Tully makes Marlo feel more alive than ever. This movie has quite a few twists and is incredibly relatable to anyone who’s just had a baby. There simply aren’t enough movies about postpartum stress, making this one extra important.

6. Searching (2018)

Searching has one significant similarity to A Simple Favor in that both deal with the chaos surrounding a missing person. In Searching, that missing person is a college student named Margot. Margot’s father, a single parent after the death of his wife, reports her missing and tries to look at old clips for clues in solving the case. This movie is great for another reason: It happens to be the first mainstream Hollywood thriller to feature an Asian American actor — in this case, John Cho — as the lead. Hopefully, this one will pave the way for more.

