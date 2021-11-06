Sometimes, you just need a good action movie, and Netflix’s Extraction absolutely delivers on that end. Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired to find Ovi, the son of an imprisoned drug lord kidnapped in India. Of course, there are twists and turns as other mercenaries want the bounty for themselves, meaning lots of gunfights and intense showdowns. If you want more where that comes from, you’re probably on the hunt for more movies like Extraction.

The movie is a perfect action flick, full of cheesy action movie cliches. As Odie Henderson writes on RogerEbert.com. “[Hemsworth’s character is] unflappable even in extreme danger, he’s got a tragic secret, he never misses a shot, he abuses various legal and illegal substances, and he makes the kind of friends who invariably will turn on him at inopportune moments.” They add, “But he’s also got a softer side, a paternal instinct that comes out once his rescue mission goes violently awry.” Ah, a classic action hero.

So, put the kiddos to bed early, pour yourself a cuppa something strong (we suggest coffee or wine), and cue up one of the following flicks.

High-Intensity Action Movies Like Extraction

1. 6 Underground (2019)

Michael Bay might as well be synonymous with “action movie,” and 6 Underground proves it. The movie is about six highly trained and skilled individuals brought together to literally delete their past. Peter Dubrage wrote in Variety of the film, “Within the first six minutes, Michael Bay destroys a plane, a motorcycle, three cars, countless pedestrians and the dignity of three Italian nuns. I’m fairly certain that Ryan Reynolds — who heads up the film’s off-the-grid vigilante squad, for whom this made-for-Netflix action bonanza is named — also kills a high-ranking Mafia lawyer, although the action comes so fast and so furious that it’s hard to say.” Give. It. To. Me.

2. Triple Frontier (2019)

Come for the star-studded cast — Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal — and stay for the classic action and great location. In the flick, they play a bunch of estranged Special Force operatives who are reunited to take down a Colombian drug kingpin. Netflix shelled out a massive amount of dough for the film — $115 million, to be exact, which is way more than studios would have paid for the same sort of thing. The budget led to some high expectations, resulting in mixed reviews, per IndieWire. But sitting down and seeing it for yourself is a must.

3. Close (2019)

Noomi Rapace — a refreshing casting choice for an action movie — stars in this Netflix film. She plays a bodyguard tasked with protecting an heiress, though things quickly get out of hand. The plot drags a bit, but Rapace is stellar in the movie. Indiewire reported in its review, “At its best, Close is the kind of grounded, back-to-basics action movie that feels like a breath of fresh air at a time when the genre is being suffocated by CGI-driven spectacles.”

4. Rogue (2020)

Ready for another women-led action movie? Us, too. Rogue was co-written by M.J. Bassett and her daughter, Isabella, and stars Megan Fox as a mercenary on a mission to extract hostages in Africa. Not only is she taking out bad guys, but she also fights a lion. More of this, please!

5. Mile 22 (2018)

Mark Wahlberg, Iko Uwais, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, and Ronda Rousey star as elite CIA agents in this Peter Berg directed flick. Berg also worked with Wahlberg on Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day, which means this is a bonafide action flick. Although in full disclosure, the reviews aren’t great. The Guardian‘s review reads, “It is a chaotically undisciplined and aggressive action movie, coked-up on its own machismo, with loads of stuff about what the special forces need to do to keep all the whiny, ungrateful civilians safe.” But aren’t action flicks supposed to be kind of dumb? Yes. Hit play anyway.

More Movies Like Extraction to Watch

The Old Guard (2020) American Assassin (2017) Triple Threat (2019) The Foreigner (2017) Hunter Killer (2018) Rambo (2008) The Raid (2011) Black and Blue (2019) 24 Hours to Live (2017) Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021) Ava (2020) Lost Bullet (2020) Brick Mansions (2014) Hard Kill (2020) Homefront (2013) John Wick (2014) Den Of Thieves (2018) 21 Bridges (2019) The Equalizer (2014) Run All Night (2015) Colombiana (2011) Peppermint (2018) Honest Thief (2020) Safe (2012)