There is no franchise like the Fast and the Furious movie franchise. Not only are the movies just fun action movies to lose yourself in, but there are so many of them! So far, there are nine Fast and Furious films, one spinoff, a tenth film in the works, and two as yet untitled spinoffs centering around the women of the crew. So much content to consumers, right? But clearly, it works. Who doesn’t love easy-breezy escapist entertainment, whether it’s movies like National Treasure, The Hunger Games, or Jumanji, a tub of popcorn and a summer blockbuster is just what the doctor ordered.

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has always had a strong connection to the franchise and believes having so many movies is part of his legacy. He told Men’s Health, “So it’s not uncommon that I’ll give a speech on set where I’ll say, ‘We’re making this franchise for people that are no longer with us,’ which is very real, and the implications of that are very heavy. ‘But at the same time, we’re making the franchise for the people that aren’t born yet.’ When you have a unique perspective of creating a franchise that spans generations, you realize, okay, we all have to be as brilliant as possible. We have to reach as high as we can. Because it may be more important than just a movie. More important than two hours of escapism. There may be something more at play.”

He takes it seriously, which is why after you finish all nine Fast and the Furious movies, you might want to dive into these similar action flicks that deliver a similar punch. Nothing will ever be Fast and the Furious, but other movies can try, right?

Movies Like Fast and the Furious

1. Gone In 60 Seconds (2000)

Starring Nicholas Cage, this movie offers up everything that Fast and the Furious does — a crew, a mission, and a lot of fast car chases. In the movie, Cage plays a retired car thief who has to reunite his old gang to save his brother.

2. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max is a stunning action movie, but most of all, you want to watch it for the effects and all of the souped-out vehicles. The storyline is about a group of friends getting revenge for one of their own getting killed in a post-apocalyptic world, so if you like the buddy aspect of Fast and the Furious, this is for you.

3. The Transporter (2002)

Jason Statham plays Frank Martin, a guy living in coastal France who transports packages for some uncouth clients. But when one starts to move, things go a little awry. Come for the action, stay for the French scenery.

4. xXx (2005)

If what you really love about Fast and the Furious is Vin Diesel, then you can dive into the xXx series next. In these movies, he plays an ex-stuntman who is recruited by an NSA agent played by Samuel L. Jackson to become an undercover spy. It sounds ridiculous, but it’s a must-see.

5. The Italian Job (2003)

This movie is all about its star-studded cast: Ed Norton, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham, and Donald Sutherland all give stellar performances in this action movie about a heist gone wrong and how the crew decides to right it. Oh, the car eye candy is very, very real, too.

6. Locke (2013)

The suspense might kill you in this one. This movie starring Tom Hardy is about a man trying to get to London to see the birth of a baby conceived after a one-night stand. But complications arise, making it a stressful driving movie if nothing else.

7. Face/Off (1997)

Nicolas Cage and John Travolta play the ultimate game of cat and mouse with a bizarre twist. Travolta plays an FBI agent determined to avenge his son, whom Cage’s criminal character murdered. To go under deep cover, Travolta has surgery to take on Cage’s face, which all ends disastrously. The two men end up infiltrating each other’s lives, all while trying to destroy each other.

8. Ocean’s 11 (1960)

Ocean’s 11 is a classic for several reasons, but its star-studded cast is the most memorable. Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin play robbers who are part of a skilled World War II landsmen troop. Together, they pull off a heist in Las Vegas. In this film, the good guys are sort of the bad guys, but it’s a smart flick you’ll watch again and again.

9. Baby Driver (2017)

Despite its name, this movie is not actually about an infant who drives. A young man named Baby is one of the best getaway drivers in the business. But when a dangerous crime boss forces him to take a job, things go left. After the heist fails, Baby must drive as far away from the chaos as possible.

More Movies Like The Fast And The Furious

Speed (1994) Collateral (2004) Death Proof (2007) Death Race (2008) Need for Speed (2014) Vanishing Point (1997) Dirty Mary Crazy Larry (1974) Duel (1971) The Driver (1978) Point Break (1991) Biker Boyz (2003) Rebel Without A Cause (1955) Crank (2006) Breakdown (1997) Overdrive (2017)