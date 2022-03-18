18 Movies Like Game Night To Watch If You Love Comedic Thrillers

There's nothing like a good comedy! Especially one that makes a perfect date night pick when you have a sitter (or just whenever the kids finally fall asleep). When Game Night landed in theaters in 2018, it hit all the marks. Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Jesse Plemons, and Kyle Chandler, among others, the movie revolves around a weekly game night held by a group of friends. Typically, Max (Bateman) and Annie (McAdams) host. But things get out of hand when Max's brother (Chandler) suggests they make it a murder mystery night — and someone actually gets kidnapped. Naturally, the whole crew gets thrown into one wild adventure together. It's sort of like a comedic version of David Fincher's The Game. In other words, it’s a ton of fun, making you want to find even more movies like Game Night to watch next.

When it was released, Jason Bateman told Den of Geek that turning the movie into a thriller and a comedy all in one made the film even better. And Matt Zoller Seitz wrote on RogerEbert.com, "Game Night is nearly perfect entertainment for adults over a certain age. There's a madcap car chase, a violent incident that leads to impromptu surgery, and a house party with echoes of the masked spectacle in Eyes Wide Shut, but it's all entwined with commentary about aging, disappointment, doomed romanticism, and sibling rivalry. The actors put it all across with flair — especially Bateman and McAdams, who complete each other's thoughts so gracefully that they really do seem as if they've been married forever, and Plemons, who steals every scene he's in through deft underplaying. And while there are a few touching moments, the film never tries to claim sentimental or revelatory power it hasn't earned."

That's hard to compete with, but the following picks come pretty darn close.

If You Loved Game Night, Watch These Movies

1. Tag (2018)

Tag is also about a gameplay ritual, but in this case, it's a group of guys who play an epic game of tag for a month every year. Starring John Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, and Jake Johnson, this time around, the game of tag coincides with one of their weddings, and things quickly get out of hand. Think car chases, air travel, and a lot of dumb moves to win the game for good.

2. Blockers (2018)

Leslie Mann, John Cena, Ike Barinholtz, and Kathryn Newton star in this movie about three sets of parents who find out that their daughters are determined to lose their virginity on prom night, as one does. Upon learning this, they embark on a mission to stop them, only to be surprised at the very end by their daughters' true motives. Much like Game Night and the other movies on this list, Blockers is a comedy and an action/thriller rolled into one flick.

3. Murder Mystery (2019)

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston star in this hilarious comedy about a New York City cop and his wife who go on an extravagant European vacation. They're invited onto a billionaire's yacht, and since that's way better than anything else they had planned, they say yes. The fun doesn't last when they get caught up in a murder investigation on the boat and are framed for murder. Sandler and Anniston make for one comedic duo as their characters try to get themselves out of trouble and back home as soon as possible. A sequel is in the works, so if you fall in love with it, there's more to the story.

4. Vacation (2015)

If you grew up watching Chevy Chase's Vacation and the Griswold family's adventure, this remake of sorts will be perfect for you and your family. In it, Ed Helms stars as an all-grown-up Rusty Griswold, who remembers how much fun his childhood trip to Wally World was (was he not paying attention?). In the name of creating family memories, he packs up his own family into the car and hits the road. Of course, nothing goes right. He's a Griswold, after all.

