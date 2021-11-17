Movies like Home Alone don’t come out every day. That is unless it’s a reboot of the film (which is actually expected out this year.) Personally, I remember seeing Home Alone in theaters with my family of four. I was around six at the time, and the theater was so packed that we couldn’t sit together. For a kid, that’s huge — and a sign that the movie you’re going to watch lives up to the hype. That early indication turned out to be spot-on since even now, decades later, the Christmas caper still holds up. In fact, as an adult, I find myself searching for movies like Home Alone to watch with my child.

Of course, one of the reasons why Home Alone was so popular was due to Macaulay Culkin, who starred in the original and the theatrical sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. The young star has been selecting artistic projects these days, but he got his notoriety based on starring as Kevin McCallister. So, when tracking down similar movies, the key is finding early Culkin roles and other films that lean into your childhood nostalgia.

With that in mind, here are a few worth trying for your next family movie night. Just make sure your kid goes easy on the Pepsi.

Family-Friendly Nostalgic Movies Like Home Alone

1. Problem Child (1990)

Junior might not have quite as much likability as Kevin McCallister, but if your child’s favorite part of Home Alone was watching Kevin set up the house filled with booby traps, this might be a great follow-up film. In this movie starring John Ritter, Gilbert Gottfried, and Michael Richards, a problematic boy gets adopted into a caring family. Bonus? It was so popular that there’s even a sequel.

2. Richie Rich (1994)

If you’re looking for movies like Home Alone, you can’t forget about Richie Rich. This classic came out after Culkin became a household name, and it’s a fun movie that kids will enjoy. Why? Well, the premise is literally every kid’s dream. The title character is the richest kid in the world, who has everything he could ever want — including his own personal McDonald’s restaurant. But the one thing he’s lacking is friends. Watching him try to bond with the other less financially privileged kids in the neighborhood is entertaining, and the movie works due to Culkin’s incredible natural talent and comedic timing.

3. Uncle Buck (1989)

You might think that Home Alone was the movie that introduced the world to Culkin, and you’re half right. But while Home Alone made him a household name, he first caught people’s eyes in the movie Uncle Buck, a John Hughes film that stars John Candy as the black sheep put in charge of watching his brother’s children. Similarly, the two movies share a lot of heart. In fact, Uncle Buck is kind of an underrated classic.

4. Big (1988)

Even if you haven’t seen Big, you’ve probably witnessed references to it. Tom Hanks and a big keyboard at FAO Schwarz — what could go wrong? When thinking about movies like Home Alone, this one doesn’t share prominent cast members like some of the others on this list. It does, however, share its carefree spirit. Both characters make a wish that they don’t believe would ever come true, and both need to think of clever and creative ways to handle the aftermath.

5. Curly Sue (1991)

Curly Sue somehow flew under the radar, too. Yet another John Hughes movie about a child that’s wise beyond their years, Curly Sue stars Alisan Porter (who’s since ditched acting in favor of singing) in the title role. Curly Sue, a young homeless con artist, “strikes it big” when she and her partner end up conning a rich woman who takes pity on them.

6. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

By this point, you’ve probably seen Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, right? Much like Home Alone helped escalate Culkin’s career, Ferris Bueller was a big title for lead Matthew Broderick. Matthew’s character, Ferris, decides it’s far too nice of a day to go to school. So, he fakes sick and manages to spring his girlfriend from class to celebrate. There hasn’t been yet another movie quite like it, but Home Alone also happens to nail the absolute freedom felt when parents aren’t calling the shots.

More Movies Like Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) Home Alone 3 (1997) Dennis The Menace (1993) Baby’s Day Out (1994) Camp Nowhere (1994) All I Want for Christmas (1991) Rookie of the Year (1993) Deck the Halls (2006) Getting Even With Dad (1994) My Girl (1991) Only The Lonely (1991) Cheaper By the Dozen (2003) A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) The Little Rascals (1994) Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) Getting Even With Dad (1994) Blank Check (1994)