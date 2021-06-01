Watching a movie and really connecting with the plot, characters, setting, or style can be an amazing experience — giving you the chance to be transported to another place and time. We can’t seem to get enough of popular movies like Interstellar, Fifty Shades of Grey, and The Hunger Games, which is why they’re still culturally relevant nearly a decade (or more) after their release. But then, once you’ve seen the film (multiple times, probably), even if you get lucky and it’s part of a franchise, the new movies stop eventually. (The exception to that is the Fast and Furious series, which will outlive us all.)

So, let’s say you really loved Chad Stahelski’s 2014 American neo-noir action-thriller film, John Wick, which starred Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, and Willem Dafoe. Sure, there were two additional installments — John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) — and two more follow-ups have been announced (John Wick: Chapter 4, set for a March 2023 release and a subsequent untitled fifth film).

But if you’ve already seen the three that have been released, you may not want to wait around for the next two. In the meantime, you might be looking for something else to watch, similar enough to the John Wick series to hold your attention, but different enough to not seem like a complete ripoff. To help you out, here are some suggestions for other dark action-thriller movies like John Wick you might enjoy.

1. Point Blank (1967)

One of the classic dark-thriller films, Point Blank tells the story of a mysterious man who tries to get back a relatively small sum of money that was taken from him, before he was double-crossed and left for dead. The movie is known for being a well-constructed thriller, complete with stunning visuals and a strong soundtrack.

2. Leon: The Professional (1994)

The titular Leon is not a fan of killing people, but he does have a talent for it (if that’s a thing) and uses the profession as a way to support his family. But when his young neighbor’s entire family was murdered, Leon takes her on as a sort of apprentice and teaches her the skills of the trade — something she plans to use later on to get revenge. Those who enjoyed the “softer,” more sentimental side of John Wick will appreciate the unique relationship that develops between Leon and his neighbor.

3. The Matrix (1999)

Not only does The Matrix also star Reeves, but it’s also another action-thriller that makes you think. Though some may see it as more of a psychological (or even philosophical) thriller, there are plenty of exciting action sequences to satisfy those who like their movies to be less talk and more action.

4. Taken (2008)

Like John Wick, Taken is also a revenge movie, featuring Liam Neeson doing what Liam Neeson does best: saying threatening things over the phone. But you can’t really blame him for taking everything so seriously: it was his own daughter who was taken (aka kidnapped). Another example of an action-thriller that somehow still manages to have some heart — or at least one that conveys a parent’s pain when something has happened to their child.

5. The Equalizer (2014)

Debuting the same year as John Wick, there is no shortage of comparisons between the two movies — at least in terms of being a thriller with a revenge plot. In it, everyman Robert McCall uses his unique set of skills to take out anyone he deems a threat to society.

6. Fury (2014)

Another film released in 2014, Fury is not for the faint of heart (consider this your warning). It takes place during World War II, and stars Brad Pitt as an Army sergeant named Don “Wardaddy” Collier, who leads a deadly mission against Nazi Germany, despite being vastly outnumbered, and all odds stacked against them.

7. Kill Bill (2003)

Kill Bill is straight from the creative and gory mind of Quentin Tarantino. It’s about a young woman’s quest for revenge. With her samurai sword, she hunts down each member of her former team of assassins. The fight scenes are a fantastical blend of Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and Pulp Fiction level violence. Kill Bill is a unique movie that even has a splash of anime in it. Make sure you add Kill Bill 2 to your movie watch list too!

More Dark Action-Thriller Movies Like John Wick

Jack Reacher (2012) Deadpool (2016) American Sniper (2014) Commando (1985) Oldboy (American Version: 2003) Mad Max (1979) Kill Bill 2 (2004) I Saw The Devil (2010) Southpaw (2015) The Man From Nowhere (2010) Watchmen (2009) Hunter Killer (2018) Darkman (1990) Machete (2010) Payback (1999) A History of Violence (2005) Man on Fire (2004) Blue Ruin (2013) The Limey (1999) Edge of Tomorrow Harry Brown (2009) You Were Never Really Here (2017) Bridges (2019) Redemption (2013)