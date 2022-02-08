Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books have captivated young readers since the first book was released in 2005. Since then, there have been four other novels, along with graphic novels, a musical version, and of course, the two Percy Jackson movies, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. Per Variety, there is also a live-action series based on the books in the works over at Disney+. Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, told the outlet, “We’re deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we’re eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery.” Of course, it could be a minute before that comes to fruition, and, in the meantime, your family could use a few more movies like Percy Jackson to add to your queue.

If you have a YA reader or watcher in the house, you know just how deeply tween fans can get immersed in the quests of Percy and his friends. But, alas, you can only watch the same two movies over and over again so many times. While your family anxiously awaits the next iteration of the Percy Jackson universe, you can watch these movies that deliver the same family-friendly epic adventure vibes.

Best Movies Like Percy Jackson to Watch Next

1. Clash of the Titans (2010)

A remake of the 1981 film starring none other than Harry Hamlin, this update is perfect for Percy Jackson fans who are mostly drawn in by all the mythology and historical references amidst the action. This movie is about Perseus, the son of Zeus, and his quest to save his family from Hades, who wants to overthrow the gods and totally destroy the Earth. Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, and Sam Worthington all star in this blockbuster. Once your family is hooked, you can check out the sequel, Wrath of the Titans.

2. Artemis Fowl (2020)

Also based on a series of books (these by Eoin Colfer), this movie is about a precocious 12-year-old genius who sets out on a quest to hunt down a gang of powerful fairies that run the underground crime scene and might have killed his father (or at least have him captive). Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film received lukewarm reviews from fans who thought that the movie diverged too much from the books — much like the Percy Jackson purists out there. Still, it is a cute and visually stunning film to watch with the entire family… while you debate the merits of film adaptations.

3. Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (2016)

Who can resist a Tim Burton-directed fantasy movie? No one. This one is based on a novel of the same name and follows Jake, who finds that his dead grandfather left him a bunch of clues that lead him on a journey spanning universes and all times zones. He ends up at Miss Peregrine’s magical home, where everyone has special powers and their own quests. Ultimately, they team up to help each other, and Jake learns he has some peculiar powers of his own.

4. I Am Number Four (2011)

Alex Pettyfer stars as John Smith, a seemingly regular teenager who is actually an alien on the run, traveling through time and space, without any family, friends, or a real home (given that he’s always on the move in order to save his life). He ends up in a small town with his guardian, played by Timothy Olyphant, where he starts to become a little more human — falling in love, making connections, and realizing that home is where the people who care about you are.

5. The Golden Compass (2007)

This adventure movie is based on the first novel in Philip Pullman’s trilogy of books that make up His Dark Materials. It’s about a young girl named Lyra, who lives in a fantastical world where everyone has a little animal friend called a daemon. Sure, that sounds a little scary, but they’re actually quite cute. When Lyra must go on the run to escape a bunch of kidnappers who took her best friend Roger, she embarks on an epic adventure to save him, meeting all kinds of creatures on the way. If your teen is into it, HBO also worked the trilogy into a mini-series called His Dark Materials, which encapsulates all three books into one series.

6. Jack the Giant Slayer (2013)

Jack and the Giant is a tale as old as time, but this is not your children's classic. This new take follows Jack, a farmhand who sparks an ancient war between giants and humans. After the portal between the two worlds opens up, the humans must fight for their kingdom. Along the way, Jack fights for the love of the princess. It's a fairytale-like no other.

More Family-Friendly Sweeping Adventure Sagas

The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising (2007) The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) Seventh Son (2014) The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016) The Harry Potter franchise The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe (2005) The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008) National Treasure (2004) King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) Inkheart (2008) Eragon (2006) The Mummy (1999) The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) Dragonheart: Vengeance (2020) The Great Wall (2016) Girl vs. Monster (2012) City of Ember (2008) Avalon High (2010) Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) Sky High (2005) Thor (2011)