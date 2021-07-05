20+ Movies Like ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ As Fun As Florals For Spring

If you idolize Miranda Priestly and have a penchant for writing, “Florals. For spring? Groundbreaking,” in all your Instagram captions, then that means The Devil Wears Prada is your jam. Based on the book by Laura Weisberger, the 2006 film became an instant hit, locking its icon status in the process. Starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and of course, the imitable Stanley Tucci, the movie instantly drew fans into the workplace drama about a young journalist trying to make it in the fashion magazine world. That is until she realized she would have way more hoops to jump through before rising to the top — and that her cardigan game might not be up to par for her demanding and snarky boss. (We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the toxic diet culture the film perpetuates, but, hey, the aughts were a decidedly different time.)

So whether you love the movie for its fashion themes, the actors, or Andrea’s come-up story in the tough and fast-paced work environment, there are so many movies to watch that will give you all the same feels. Check out some of them below.

The Proposal (2009)

Sandra Bullock plays a pushy, career-oriented boss who, much like Miranda, bullies her employees. Until she needs a date, and recruits her employee, played by Ryan Reynolds, to play the part. But somehow he melts her icy heart, and this workplace comedy turns into a sweet rom-com.

The Intern (2015)

In this movie, it’s Anne Hathaway who plays a career-focused woman and founder of a company who ends up reluctantly becoming close with an older intern, played perfectly by Robert De Niro. If you liked the dynamics between Streep and Hathaway in The Devils Wears Prada, you’ll laugh until you cry watching her play against De Niro.

In Her Shoes (2005)

This might not be centered around an office, but it is a cute movie about warring personalities and how people can end up bending for each other. Cameron Diaz plays a party girl younger sister who ends up moving in with her hard-working, professional sis, played by Toni Collette. Hilarity obviously ensues.

The September Issue (2009)

This isn’t a scripted movie, but a documentary about Vogue and Anna Wintour, who Miranda Priestly is supposedly loosely based on. If you’re fascinated by fashion media and its inner workings, this is it.

Morning Glory (2010)

This is basically The Devil Wears Prada, but for cable news. In it, Rachel McAdams stars as a young journo brought in to revamp an old cable news show, hosted by an older journalist played by Harrison Ford. They — and the other co-host, played by Diane Keaton — clash as she asks him to cover stories he thinks are unworthy. There’s romance, generational comedy, and a little drama here.

Fashion (2008)

This is a fun find on Netflix. It’s not as light-hearted as The Devil Wears Prada, but it’s about a young woman, played by a very young Priyanka Chopra, who moves from a small town to Mumbai to make it in the fashion world. It’s harder than she thinks of course, though she ultimately overcomes.

More Movies Like The Devil Wears Prada

13 Going On 30 Confessions of a Shopaholic Home Again Crazy Rich Asians Julia and Julia Becoming Jane Friends With Money Valentino The Other Woman Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has To Travel Ready To Wear How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days He’s Just Not That Into You How To Be Single Just My Luck