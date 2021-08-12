If you were to make a list of some of the best bromance movies of all time, The Hangover would surely have to go at the top of the list. The 2009 movie follows three friends who go to Las Vegas for their friend’s bachelor party — just nights before the actual wedding, mind you — and get into more trouble than anyone could ever imagine. Making it even more fun? Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha play those three friends (“the wolfpack”). The pals drug themselves, get into some shenanigans with Mike Tyson, find a baby in the closet, and, well, that’s not even spoiling half of it. We don’t blame you for wanting to watch even more raunchy buddy movies like The Hangover. In fact, we’re right there with you, so we dug up an entire list’s worth.

Before we dive into that, though, here’s a fun anecdote that’ll make you like this franchise even more. Galifianakis said filming the movies was one of his most favorite experiences. “The most I’ve ever laughed in my life was the day we shot the first one,” Galifianakis told ScreenCrush in 2013. “I don’t remember, if you recall, the older gentleman scene when we were in the hospital with him, and he’s nude. I got the giggles so badly, and so did [Cooper], and so did [Helms]. There was nothing but euphoria running through my body, how much I was laughing. I had to walk off the set… I was laughing so hard.” You’re laughing just imagining that, right?

Since its release, they’ve made two more movies for the franchise, so if you’ve watched the first one enough times where you can recite most of the dialogue, you can start with those to freshen things up. But there’s only so much Hangover drama to really take in. If you’re running out of ideas, this list of movies should scratch that same itch — and not give you anxiety about whether these guys ever make it to the altar.

Add These Buddy Movies Like The Hangover to Your Wolfpack

1. Tag (2018)

Tag is similar to The Hangover in that it centers around a group of dudes who’ve known each other forever. So long, in fact, that they still play a childhood game of tag, in which every year for a month, they find each other and embark on a cross country game of tag. Now that they’re adults, though, things start to get extreme. And this time, the game is happening at the same time as the one undefeated player’s wedding.

2. Due Date (2010)

Zack Galifianakis always plays characters who mess things up, and this road trip movie is no different. Here, he plays a guy named Ethan, who meets Peter Highman (played by Robert Downey Jr.). Things wouldn’t be so bad, except that Peter is trying to get home to his pregnant wife who is going into labor — but Ethan has other plans.

3. Vacation (2015)

If Galifianakis is always the monkey wrench in moves, Ed Helms is often the beleaguered (read: henpecked) buddy. In Vacation, he plays Rusty Griswold, who recalls childhood memories of family road trips to Wally World. He brings his wife (played by Christina Applegate) and the whole fam along, following Griswold tradition. If you loved the Chevy Chase movies when you were a kid, you’ll appreciate this installment into the National Lampoon’s Vacation universe.

4. This Is The End (2013)

Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson all play themselves in this movie based on a bunch of celebs attending a James Franco-hosted party in Hollywood. It’s all good fun with the bros until an apocalypse starts to happen, and these celebs have to get real about how they handle The End.

5. Hall Pass (2011)

This Farrelly brothers project has all the hallmarks of The Hangover and other buddy movies. It stars Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Jenna Fischer, and Christina Applegate, all playing characters who are in monogamous couples. But when the wives give each of their husbands a “hall pass” to hook up with anyone they want on vacation, things get a little out of hand. Sometimes you have to be careful of what you wish for, guys.

6. Neighbors (2014)

In Neighbors, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne play a newly married couple with an infant who move into the suburbs to adult properly. But they didn’t know they were moving next door to a frat house, helmed by a kid played by Zac Efron. While the new couple tries to be cool and ingratiate themselves with the young college students, it doesn’t exactly work. Eventually, it turns into an all-out war.

7. We’re The Millers (2013)

Are you looking for some dysfunctional family fun? In this movie, a drug dealer puts together a rag-tag team to pose as an all-American family to help him smuggle drugs into the country. This invented family includes a runaway, an abandoned teen, and a stripper. They all use their unique skills to pull off their disguises and, in the end, learn what it truly means to be a part of a family.

8. 22 Jump Street (2014)

We’ll be honest — 22 Jump Street‘s plot is not far off from 21 Jump Street. But it’s still an absolute riot watching Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in a buddy cop film. Once again, the dynamic duo must go under deep cover to solve a drug case, facing a hurdle that can affect their friendship forever. But there’s a twist: This time, they’re in college.

More Disastrous Bro Movies Like The Hangover To Watch

Project X (2012) The Campaign (2012) Bad Moms (2016) Superbad (2007) War Dogs (2016) The Guilt Trip (2012) Book Smart (2019) Identity Thief (2013) Dumb and Dumber (1994) Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) Horrible Bosses (2011) The Bounty Hunter (2010) The Layover (2017) Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) Pineapple Express (2008) Grown Ups (2010) The Internship (2013) Last Vegas (2013) EuroTrip (2004) Ted (2012) Girls Trip (2017) Get Him to the Greek (2010) Out Cold (2001) Role Models (2008)