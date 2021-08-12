Wall Street is a wild place, which is why it makes the perfect setting for some of the most fast-paced, intense, and even sometimes terrifying movies. The Wolf Of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, came out in 2013, just years after the 2008 stock market crash. Hollywood’s first ’90s period piece, the film follows DiCaprio’s character as he gets his first job at a brokerage firm in 1987 and, ultimately, his foot in the door of the financial world. Featuring DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese at their best, the expletive-and-drug-filled biographical finance caper (yep, based on real-life scam artist Jordan Belfort!) quickly became a cultural phenomenon. If that’s your vibe, you’re probably on the hunt for more movies like The Wolf of Wall Street to watch next.

Like most Wall Street movies, there is a readily apparent path here. First, Belfort is on the up-and-up with his fellow brokers, living the lush life on yachts and partying — all while watching their computers to see whether they’ve made or lost millions and millions of dollars. Then comes the downfall. Because there’s always a fall, right? In fact, throughout the movie, there are lots of really high highs and some cringe-worthy lows, which all make for an even more exhilarating viewing experience.

So, keep reading for even more finance and crime recommendations. But buckle up! It’s a bumpy ride.

Movies Like The Wolf of Wall Street To Watch ASAP

1. The Big Short (2015)

Like The Wolf Of Wall Street, The Big Short is based on a real story, and, TBH, it can be a little triggering if you’re old enough to remember the housing crisis of 2008. Based on a book by Michael Lewis, this movie documents the events leading up to the housing crisis, what happened, and its aftereffects. Spoiler alert? People definitely saw it coming.

2. American Hustle (2013)

This is also biographical, making it all the more fun to watch and go down Wikipedia rabbit holes. The film stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams as two scammers who have to set up a wild sting operation to help an FBI agent, played by Bradley Cooper. Based on the actual Abscam operation in the early 1980s, they end up taking down a slew of corrupt politicians, including the mayor of Camden, New Jersey.

3. Boiler Room (2000)

Boiler Room is a classic movie based on a bunch of young upstarts working in finance who are up to no good. (Are they ever?) Giovanni Ribisi plays a college kid, Seth, running an illegal casino in his dorm room. After getting busted, he ends up getting a job at a brokerage firm where he and a group of young “stock jocks” are trained to make the firm money. Roger Ebert wrote in 2000 of the film, “During the movie I was wound up with tension and involvement, all the more so because the characters are all complex and guilty, the good as well as the bad, and we can understand why everyone in the movie does what they do. Would we? Depends.”

4. Moneyball (2011)

Another movie based on a Michael Lewis book about real-life events, this film stars Brad Pitt as a baseball coach who teams up with Jonah Hill, playing a numbers genius, to figure out how to beat all of the richer baseball clubs with the tiniest of budgets. Sure, it’s not about Wall Street per se, but the way the baseball world works when it comes to cash and making up the rules, it might as well be.

5. Wall Street (1987)

The father of all classic movies about Wall Street, none of these other movies could exist with this Michael Douglas and Charlie Sheen-driven film. Whether you’ve never seen it or haven’t in a while, this is a must. It sort of needs no introduction.

6. Money Monster (2016)

Directed by Jodie Foster, this movie stars George Clooney as a TV host who covers the stock market on a show called The Money Monster. One day, a guy comes in and takes him hostage while on live TV. You will not be able to exhale for the entire movie, given how intense it is.

7. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

The ultimate game of cat and mouse, this suspenseful film stars a young Leonardo DiCaprio squaring off against Tom Hanks. DiCaprio plays a teenage boy who runs away from home and learns to forge checks. Not only does he become one of the most notorious forgers of his time, but he almost gets away with it.

8. Goodfellas (1990)

If you’re in the mood for a good gangster flick that isn’t as long as The Godfather, Goodfellas is the right choice. It’s fast-paced and based on a true story. In this film, we follow the life of Henry Hill and his experience with the mob. Plus, did we mention it stars Robert DeNiro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci? Or that Martin Scorsese directed it? Seriously, so good.

Other Movies Like The Wolf of Wall Street to Add to Your Queue

Joy (2015) Billionaire Boys Club (2018) 21 (2008) Gold (2016) Molly’s Game (2017) Focus (2015) The Social Network (2010) American Made (2017) White Boy Rick (2018) Margin Call (2011) The Founder (2016) Hustlers (2019) The Informant (2009) Ocean’s Eleven (2001) Casino (1995) War Dogs (2016) Blow (2001) Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) Middle Men (2009)