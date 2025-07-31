My Best Friend's Wedding Is Getting A Sequel & We've Been Saying A Little Prayer

Another beloved movie is getting the long-awaited sequel treatment — and it's going to make you say a little prayer. Nearly 30 years after My Best Friend's Wedding became an iconic rom-com, the film is getting a sequel written by Celine Song, the writer-director responsible for Materialists and Past Lives, reported Variety.

The 1997 film starred Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett and told the tale of food writer Julianne (played by Roberts) who realizes she's in love with her best friend Michael (played by Mulroney) a little too late... like, when he tells her he's getting married. Julianne spends the rest of the movie trying to break up Michael and his fiancée, Kimmy, played by Cameron Diaz. The film, which is both heartbreaking and mildly infuriating, features an incredible ensemble cast that also includes Everett playing George, Julianne's gay best friend.

Honestly, it'll be a hard movie to top.

So far, not much is known about the sequel. Mulroney shared in a recent interview that a sequel was "in the works," so it's safe to assume he and Roberts will both show up. I'm hopeful Diaz, who recently made an acting comeback after a 10-year break, will be reprising her role as Kimmy.

And I'll tell you right now, if Everett doesn't come back to play George, we're screaming.

Obviously, My Best Friend's Wedding is such a great '90s rom-com. Still, some parts of it are, well, deeply unlikeable. But that's the point! Julianne, also known as Jules, is a flawed character, and Roberts plays her beautifully. I don't know anyone who watches that movie and wishes Michael would've left Kimmy at the altar to run away with Jules, so here's hoping that's not where the sequel takes us.

Things we desperately want from a My Best Friend's Wedding sequel:

Kimmy to be really, truly happy like she claims to be in the first movie, despite Jules trying to convince her that she's giving everything up to be with a man

Michael as a doting, loving husband of 30 years with (maybe?) some kids

Jules learning what the hell a boundary is

Also lots of '90s references

Things we do not want from a My Best Friend's Wedding sequel:

Kimmy to die and Michael to marry Jules a la How I Met Your Mother (We know you, Hollywood; the people do not want this.)

For Kimmy and Michael to divorce, and for Michael to end up with Julianne

Any scenario, actually, where Kimmy and Michael split and he ends up with Julianne

Fingers crossed the sequel will be My Best Friend's Wedding 2, and it's time to see Julianne get her happily ever after. Or maybe George gets his and they all show up. Or, gasp, one of Kimmy and Michael's kids is getting married? Now that would really make us all feel old.

Also, I hope everyone sings at a table again.

There's no word on production, cast, or a release date yet, but we'll keep saying a little prayer for you, Celine.