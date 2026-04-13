Little House on the Prairie is iconic in every way. Whether you grew up reading the books or watching the TV show in the 1980s, I think all of us have fallen in love with the Ingalls family (especially Pa) in some way. And when Netflix shared that they would be launching a new version of the series in July, fans went nuts for it. I think we’re all looking for a little more wholesome entertainment — TV that makes us feel safe and warm and comforted — and the official teaser for Netflix’s Little House on the Prairie proves it’ll be just that.

When does Little House on the Prairie start streaming on Netflix?

Premiering on July 9, the Netflix Little House on the Prairie series stars Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls and Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline Ingalls, the parents of the Ingalls girls — Mary and Laura (for now). While the 1980s Little House on the Prairie series is in a league of its own, this new Netflix adaptation won’t be a direct remake, and instead will focus more on the books themselves rather than the original TV show.

And the official teaser trailer makes me want to jump right into Walnut Grove.

What is Little House on the Prairie about?

If you weren’t a bonnet-wearing gal who loved reading about the prairie, nor did you have a grandmother who kept the 1980s series on the TV any chance she got, you might be missing out on all the joy of this beloved franchise. But Little House on the Prairie follows Laura Ingalls, a bright little girl with a big personality, as she and her family leave the big woods of Wisconsin to settle and make a new home in the prairie. Along the way, the series shares all the adventures — both joyful and tragic — of the Ingalls family, and the entire series is a semi-autobiographical look at Laura Ingalls Wilder’s own life with her family.

It’s equal parts action-western, family drama, and wholesome feel-good vibes. It’s honestly the best.

Will characters from the 1980s show be in the new Netflix series?

If you’re watching the teaser and wondering where the third Ingalls daughter, Carrie, is — don’t panic. Because the original show was based loosely (and a little out of order) from the books, there’s a chance that this new Netflix adaptation will follow the book plotlines a little more closely — and it could be that Carrie simply hasn’t been born yet.

Likewise, characters like the Olesons (Nellie Oleson in the ‘80s sitcom was the ultimate mean-girl frenemy, as was her mother) appear in later books in the series, and Netflix may be playing the long game here with a lot of seasons so they can reach as many people as possible.

Honestly, this is my hope: The world needs more wholesome joy, and I’m totally fine with the Netflix Little House on the Prairie series going for a million seasons so they can capture it all. Stoke the fire, make a cup of tea and some fresh bread, and get cozy on July 9. We could all use an afternoon with the Ingalls, I think.