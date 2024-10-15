It’s that time of year when you just want to get comfy, and honestly, it starts with your pajamas. Whether you’re in a warm climate or waking up to see your breath outside, cozy fall and winter pajamas are a must, and that means changing up what you’ve been wearing since mid-spring.

Because those sexy little short sets? Those were for summer. Those were for waking up at the beach on vacation and standing outside watering your flowers before the July sun cooked all of your petunias to death. It’s hunker-down season, y’all. We’re looking for fleece, we’re looking for ultra cozy, we’re looking for festive.

We’re looking for Ma Ingalls pajamas.

And I don’t just mean high-neck flannel nightgowns, but all those cozy nightdresses that make you feel extra feminine, extra comfy, and even extra sexy. (OK, the one that goes down to your ankles might not be the sexiest option.) These are perfect for fall movie nights, for early winter mornings with your coffee, and even for opening Christmas presents. So, pick your favorite, grab your go-to tea mug, and get ready to accept the Ma Ingalls inside of you.

The Softest Floral Nightgown Kohl's Croft & Barrow Long Sleeve Nightgown $24.99 $19.99 see on kohl's A classic nightgown is a must for any wardrobe, and this one from Croft & Barrow gives you all the cozy vibes while still being light enough to wear around the house. There are few things worse than cozy pajamas that you feel like you can’t actually move in, lest you break out into a heavy sweat. I love how vintage and sweet this one is without making you feel frumpy.

The Coziest Shirtdress Coldwater Creek Snap-Front Sweatshirt Lounger $79.95 see on coldwater creek If this isn’t Ma Ingalls-coded, I don’t know what is. The way I want to put this snap-front sweatshirt lounger on and wrap myself up on the couch with a mug of hot tea is intense. You could wear this over a lighter nightgown or even light tops and bottoms, but I also think it’s plenty cozy to throw on after a shower for relaxing.

The Ultimate Flannel Nightgown Jessica London Long Flannel Nightgown $59.99 $44.99 see on jessica london I mean, come on. This long nightgown from Jessica London is not only covered in cardinals, but it also goes all the way down to your ankles and is made of flannel. Like, just all the cozy things you need in pajamas rolled into one nightgown.

A Sexy, Cozy Look Target Auden Cloud Knit Notch Collar Long Sleeve Nightgown $25 see on target I have several of these Auden nightgowns from Target, and they are so cozy and comfy... but also kind of sexy? I just love feeling all snug in a big, oversized, collared nightgown, and it gives me the best kind of vibes. Don’t worry; it’s long enough to wear while just around the house, too.

The Perfect Plaid Nightgown Natural Life Cooper Flannel Shirt Dress $69 see on natural life Does it not look like you just threw on Pa’s work shirt to catch some winter ZZZs? From Natural Life, this flannel shirt dress is nice and long but also super roomy and cozy so that you can move around freely without feeling exposed or like you need to throw some clothes on ASAP. The plaid is the perfect color combo, too, and it works well for fall all the way through winter if you like being on theme.

The Softest Socks Ugg Cozy Chenille Sock $20 see on ugg You know those tootsies are going to get cold, so it’s only right that you have a soft pair of cozy socks to go along with your jammies. These chenille socks from UGG aren’t too long but feel almost like a light slipper when you pull them on (while still keeping you nice and warm). I usually hate socks, but these don’t slip down my legs either, and I can actually walk around my house without getting totally aggravated by them.

The Flannel Nightgown To Match The Whole Fam Hanna Andersson Women's Holiday Flannel Nightshirt $85 $51 see on hanna andersson Hanna Andersson always has the best holiday prints, and I’m obsessed with this festive forest version, especially when it comes on a flannel nightshirt. Not only is it another cozy winter pajama idea, but it also matches the whole family — you can grab this same print in other adult sets, as well as kid and baby sizes.

The Best Sleeveless Nightgown AVIIER Cotton Sleeveless Nightgown $27.99 $19.99 See on Amazon Sale My best friend has a thing against sleeves on pajamas, but I knew I could still find a classic, cozy nightgown that didn’t make her feel stuck or trapped. This sleeveless nightgown from Amazon has all of the traditional details you love, yet it’s nice and light for those who want to be comfy but don’t want to feel overheated or trapped in a lot of fabric.

A Breathable Nightgown Lands' End Cotton Interlock Long Sleeve Nightgown $47.95 $23.97 see on lands' end Another great option for those who just need to breathe in their nightgowns, this cotton interlock nightgown from Lands’ End is nice and light, with that kind of soft, somewhat stretchy breathable fabric you love. The scoop neck is super flattering, too, and I love the little tie at the top for an extra dash of feminine coziness.

The Coziest Plush Robe L.L. Bean Women's Wicked Plush Robe $99 see on l.l. bean If the fire went out in that Little House, you know darn well Ma had to be ready with extra layers. So, tap into your own winter in the big woods desires with this plush robe from L.L. Bean. It’s extra soft, extra cozy, and extra gorgeous in that plum color. Don’t you want to throw it on for Christmas morning? Same.

The Best Winter Slippers Bombas Gripper Slipper Booties $60 see on bombas I’ve recently become a Bombas girl, and I want everyone to have this pair of gripper slipper booties in their own house. These are sherpa-lined and have a soft, grippy bottom, so you can wear them in your house without feeling like you’re wearing a hefty pair of shoes on your own couch.

Which cozy pajama look is your favorite? Channel your inner Ma Ingalls all fall and winter long with one or all of these options.