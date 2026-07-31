All The New Family-Friendly Shows & Movies Coming To Disney+ & Hulu In August 2026

We’re pretty much to that part of summer where it feels like we’re completely out of runway. The days stretch on forever, everyone’s “bored”... even the pool seems to be losing its charm. In other words, you need reinforcements. Good thing Disney+ and Hulu have stacked the deck this August, from a sequel millennials may be more excited than their kids about to hours of feel-good little-kid content.

Here’s everything new headed to Disney+ and Hulu this month.

What’s New On Disney+ & Hulu in August? The Highlight Reel

Camp Rock 3 — August 14

I mean, c’mon, how could you not? Here, Connect 3 loses their opening act for a big reunion tour and must pivot by heading back to Camp Rock to let campers compete for the spot. If you were belting “This Is Me” into a hairbrush circa 2008, pass it to your kid: It’s their turn now.

LION — August 20

This natural history series (that's four years in the making!) follows a lion cub named Kio as he grows from wobbly cub to king. It’s got a gorgeous cinematic feel, but with the added bonus of real lions. And since it comes from The Lion King director Jon Favreau and BBC Studios, you know it’s going to be good. Wildlife-loving families, this is your pick.

Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) — August 7

Disney+

Heck yeah, the OG is coming to Disney+! We’re getting all of Season 1, where it's Ash Ketchum's 10th birthday. He's off to become a Pokémon Trainer but ends up with a very uncooperative Pikachu, so he picks up Brock and Misty along the way. Let's call this for what it is: gateway nostalgia at its finest.

Little League World Series — August 6–30

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

You're covered too, sports fams. The Little League Softball World Series plays out August 6–9 (with the championship on ABC the 9th), and the Little League Baseball World Series builds to its championship on August 30.

Also, It’s World Princess Week

The crown jewel (#SorryNotSorry) of the month hits mid-August with Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration (August 16), the largest gathering of Disney Princess talent ever assembled. That's followed by Lego Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem (August 21), which brings a cozy, rainy-day, animals-run-amok caper.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Disney+ & Hulu in August

Cheaper by the Dozen — August 1

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 — August 1

Despicable Me 2 — August 1

Jurassic Park — August 1

Men in Black trilogy — August 1

She's the Man — August 1

Sonic the Hedgehog — August 1

Futurama (Season 14) — August 3

CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends — August 4

Star Wars: Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi — August 5

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 3) — August 5

X-Men '97 (Season 2) — new episodes through the finale August 12

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast: Camp Rock (Aug 6), The Cheetah Girls (Aug 13), High School Musical (Aug 20)

Chibiverse (Season 4) — August 8

Magicampers — new episodes August 10

Big City Greens (Season 5) — August 22

Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) — August 19

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) — August 26

The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror (Disney+ Exclusive) — August 26

SuperKitties (Season 3) — August 7

Gracie's Corner — new episodes August 24

Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts — new episodes all month

Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro (with Robert Irwin) — new episodes Tuesdays

Project Runway (Season 22) — new episodes Thursdays

Venom: The Last Dance — August 25

9/11 Reunited (25th anniversary series) — August 22

Happy end-of-summer streaming!