It’s nearly July, and summer streaming is on and popping, baby. Disney+ and Hulu have a massive roster of sports coverage coming to their platform, from all things WNBA to every Wimbledon match and post-match coverage. Plus, there’s a ton of new family-friendly movies and shows coming to the app, from a brand new Descendants special to hours of shark content for the ocean-loving kid in your family. Oh, and that’s to say nothing of the brand new Dancing With the Stars spinoff being hosted by... drumroll please... Robert Irwin. (*Squeal.*)

Here’s all the newness coming to Disney+ and Hulu this month.

What’s New On Disney+ & Hulu In July? The Highlight Reel

SHARKFEST — July 5

On July 5, you’ll see a whole new batch of shark shows and documentaries hit the streaming platform to kick off SHARKFEST, Disney+ and Hulu’s annual summer event starring everyone’s favorite apex predator. New content will include Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory, World’s Biggest Mako, Attack of the Samurai Sharks, Shark vs. Giant Croc, Shark Island Showdown, Sharks: Reef Rivals, and Great White Gauntlet.

Project Runway Season 22 — July 10

In Season 22 of everyone’s favorite fashion competition show, Heidi Klum, Law Roach, and Nina Garcia return as judges, and we’re promised some very interesting cameos (read: Tyra Banks) as 22 designers compete for a career-changing prize package.

Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro — July 14

Yes, more Robert Irwin gracing our TV screens! In this DWTS spinoff, Robert Irwin hosts as 12 elite up-and-coming dancers move into one house and compete for one coveted role as the new pro dancer on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. The first season premieres July 14.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland — July 17

You can’t change the past without changing the present, a lesson the Descendants are about to learn the hard way. After turning the Queen of Hearts nice and saving Cinderella, they’ve accidentally created a new enemy: Maddox Hatter. The squad will have to work together with a new cast of Descendants to stop him and save Wonderland.

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1 — July 30

Disney+ and Hulu are livestreaming all the action at Lollapalooza, so don’t miss your favorite sets! Day 1 headliners are Lorde and John Summit, with other solid acts on the roster like Sombr, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Empire of the Sun. Don’t worry, they’re streaming the other three days as well.

More Movies & Shows Coming To Disney+ & Hulu In June

X-Men ‘97 (Season 2) — July 1

Magicampers (New Episodes) — July 1

Abandoned — July 1

Chibiverse (New Episodes) — July 5

Bluey Compilations — July 8

Theme Song Takeover Season 6 — July 11

Rabbit Hole — July 13

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (New Episodes) — July 14

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One — July 15

Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 (Dubbed) — July 15

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21) — July 17

They Fight — July 17

King of the Hill Season 15 Premiere — July 20

BeddyByes — July 22

Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston — July 23

Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again — July 24

Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts — July 25

Furious — July 27

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts Season 1 — July 30

FX’s Adults — July 31

Sports On Disney+ & Hulu In July

Wimbledon Second Round — July 1

Women’s College World Series Championship Game 1 — July 1

PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 1 — July 2

Wimbledon Second Round — July 2

PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 2 — July 3

Wimbledon Third Round — July 3

PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 3 — July 4

Wimbledon Third Round — July 4

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest – Women’s — July 4

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest – Men’s — July 4

ESPN: PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 4 — July 5

Wimbledon Round of 16 (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) — July 5

WNBA: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces — July 5

Wimbledon Round of 16 No. 1 Court & Outer Courts — July 6

Wimbledon Round of 16 Centre Court — July 6

Wimbledon Quarterfinals Centre Court — July 7

Wimbledon Quarterfinals No. 1 Court — July 7

WNBA: Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty — July 7

Wimbledon Quarterfinals Centre Court — July 8

Wimbledon Quarterfinals No. 1 Court — July 8

Wimbledon Ladies’ Semifinals — July 9

Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Championship — July 9

Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals — July 10

Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship — July 11

Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship — July 11

WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx — July 11

Wimbledon Ladies’ Doubles Championship — July 12

Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship — July 12

WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings — July 12

MLB: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies — July 16

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings — July 19

WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury — July 19

WNBA All-Star Game — July 25

WNBA: Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm — July 28

Between Wimbledon and the World Cup, there are so many good sporting events to watch this summer.