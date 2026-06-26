All The New Shows & Movies Coming To Disney+ & Hulu In July
Brand new reality TV and all things Wimbledon, coming straight to your living room.
It’s nearly July, and summer streaming is on and popping, baby. Disney+ and Hulu have a massive roster of sports coverage coming to their platform, from all things WNBA to every Wimbledon match and post-match coverage. Plus, there’s a ton of new family-friendly movies and shows coming to the app, from a brand new Descendants special to hours of shark content for the ocean-loving kid in your family. Oh, and that’s to say nothing of the brand new Dancing With the Stars spinoff being hosted by... drumroll please... Robert Irwin. (*Squeal.*)
Here’s all the newness coming to Disney+ and Hulu this month.
What’s New On Disney+ & Hulu In July? The Highlight Reel
SHARKFEST — July 5
On July 5, you’ll see a whole new batch of shark shows and documentaries hit the streaming platform to kick off SHARKFEST, Disney+ and Hulu’s annual summer event starring everyone’s favorite apex predator. New content will include Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory, World’s Biggest Mako, Attack of the Samurai Sharks, Shark vs. Giant Croc, Shark Island Showdown, Sharks: Reef Rivals, and Great White Gauntlet.
Project Runway Season 22 — July 10
In Season 22 of everyone’s favorite fashion competition show, Heidi Klum, Law Roach, and Nina Garcia return as judges, and we’re promised some very interesting cameos (read: Tyra Banks) as 22 designers compete for a career-changing prize package.
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro — July 14
Yes, more Robert Irwin gracing our TV screens! In this DWTS spinoff, Robert Irwin hosts as 12 elite up-and-coming dancers move into one house and compete for one coveted role as the new pro dancer on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. The first season premieres July 14.
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland — July 17
You can’t change the past without changing the present, a lesson the Descendants are about to learn the hard way. After turning the Queen of Hearts nice and saving Cinderella, they’ve accidentally created a new enemy: Maddox Hatter. The squad will have to work together with a new cast of Descendants to stop him and save Wonderland.
Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1 — July 30
Disney+ and Hulu are livestreaming all the action at Lollapalooza, so don’t miss your favorite sets! Day 1 headliners are Lorde and John Summit, with other solid acts on the roster like Sombr, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Empire of the Sun. Don’t worry, they’re streaming the other three days as well.
More Movies & Shows Coming To Disney+ & Hulu In June
- X-Men ‘97 (Season 2) — July 1
- Magicampers (New Episodes) — July 1
- Abandoned — July 1
- Chibiverse (New Episodes) — July 5
- Bluey Compilations — July 8
- Theme Song Takeover Season 6 — July 11
- Rabbit Hole — July 13
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (New Episodes) — July 14
- The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One — July 15
- Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 (Dubbed) — July 15
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21) — July 17
- They Fight — July 17
- King of the Hill Season 15 Premiere — July 20
- BeddyByes — July 22
- Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston — July 23
- Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again — July 24
- Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts — July 25
- Furious — July 27
- Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts Season 1 — July 30
- FX’s Adults — July 31
Sports On Disney+ & Hulu In July
- Wimbledon Second Round — July 1
- Women’s College World Series Championship Game 1 — July 1
- PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 1 — July 2
- Wimbledon Second Round — July 2
- PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 2 — July 3
- Wimbledon Third Round — July 3
- PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 3 — July 4
- Wimbledon Third Round — July 4
- Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest – Women’s — July 4
- Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest – Men’s — July 4
- ESPN: PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 4 — July 5
- Wimbledon Round of 16 (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) — July 5
- WNBA: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces — July 5
- Wimbledon Round of 16 No. 1 Court & Outer Courts — July 6
- Wimbledon Round of 16 Centre Court — July 6
- Wimbledon Quarterfinals Centre Court — July 7
- Wimbledon Quarterfinals No. 1 Court — July 7
- WNBA: Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty — July 7
- Wimbledon Quarterfinals Centre Court — July 8
- Wimbledon Quarterfinals No. 1 Court — July 8
- Wimbledon Ladies’ Semifinals — July 9
- Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Championship — July 9
- Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals — July 10
- Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship — July 11
- Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship — July 11
- WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx — July 11
- Wimbledon Ladies’ Doubles Championship — July 12
- Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship — July 12
- WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings — July 12
- MLB: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies — July 16
- WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings — July 19
- WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury — July 19
- WNBA All-Star Game — July 25
- WNBA: Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm — July 28
Between Wimbledon and the World Cup, there are so many good sporting events to watch this summer.