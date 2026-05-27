Summer time and the streaming’s easy, folks. Between all the new reality TV, movies, sports, and series coming to Disney+ and Hulu in June, there is seriously something new to watch every single day of the month. We’re not only getting Avatar: Fire & Ash sent straight to our living rooms this month (finally!), but a brand new season of everyone’s favorite reality TV show, Love Island, which is personally how I know summer has arrived each year. And if you haven’t tuned in before, you’ve got to flip on the livestreams from Bonnaroo each night of the festival to feel like you’re at the barricade for your favorite acts.

Here’s all the newness you have to look forward to on the app this month.

What’s New On Disney+ & Hulu In June? The Highlight Reel

Not Suitable for Work — June 2

This new series executive-produced by Mindy Kaling begins with a three-episode premiere on June 2. It follows five career-obsessed characters in their 20s navigating professional and personal ups and downs, all in the pursuit of happiness (and maybe also a promotion).

Hannah Berner: None of My Business — June 5

You’ve absolutely seen Hannah Berner in your social media feed or on your favorite podcast, and now, her first stand-up special is coming straight to Hulu. Her signature dating advice, career stories, and more are sure to have you rolling.

Avatar: Fire and Ash — June 24

Jake Sully and his family found a new home among the Metkayina people, but a run-in with the fearsome Mangkwan clan throws them back into danger and into the line of fire of their old enemies. Oona Chaplin plays a fantastic villain as Varang you won’t want to miss.

FX’s The Bear, Season 5 — June 25 at 9 p.m. ET

While FX and Hulu haven’t yet dropped a trailer for Season 5 of The Bear, we do know this will be the final season of the award-winning series starring Jeremy Allen White. All we know is that it’ll pick up where Season 4 left off and follow Carmy as he finds himself outside of the food industry — though you can dive deep into fan theories about what else will unfold on Reddit.

More Movies & Shows Coming Disney+ & Hulu In June

Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid, Season 2 (New Episodes) — June 1

Doctor on the Edge — premieres June 1, new episodes every Monday and Tuesday

Kneecap — June 2

Last Train to North America — June 3

Jimpa — June 4

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts — June 4

Love Island: Season 13 — June 4

Keeper — June 5

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA — June 5

Chibiverse, Season 4 (New Episodes) — June 6

Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts — June 6

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski — June 7

Alice and Steve — June 8

It Ends With Us — June 9

Dragon Striker — June 10

Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 — June 11 at 7:45 p.m. ET

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (Director’s Cut) — June 11

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (New Episodes) — June 12

Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary (Extended Cut) — June 14

A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop — June 16

The Season — June 14

Million Dollar Nannies — June 18

Never Change! — June 19

Behind the Attraction, Season 3 — June 24

How Not to Draw: Shorts — June 26

Queens of the Dead — June 26

Adventure Time: Side Quests — June 29

Sports On Disney+ & Hulu In June

Women’s College World Series Championship Game 1 — June 3

NBA Finals Game 1 — June 3

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 — June 4

Women’s College World Series Championship Game 2 — June 4

PGA TOUR LIVE: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Day 1 — June 4

Women’s College World Series Championship Game 3 — June 5

NBA Finals Game 2 — June 5

NBA Finals Game 3 — June 8

NBA Finals Game 4 — June 10

NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships Day 1 — June 11

NBA Finals Game 5 — June 13

MLB: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants — June 14

NBA Finals Game 6 — June 16

NBA Finals Game 7 — June 19

WNBA Women’s Sports Sunday: New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks — June 21

NBA Draft First Round — June 23

MLB: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — June 27

Wimbledon: First Round — June 29 & June 30

It’s going to be a very good month of TV, y’all.