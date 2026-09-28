The New Family-Friendly Shows & Movies Coming To Disney+ & Hulu In October 2026

Spooky season is upon us and it’s time to cozy up with a hot dinner, toss that throw blanket over your legs, and press play on your favorite fall movie. Whether you like ‘em super scary or stick to the feel-good classics, great news: There’s a whole batch of new family-friendly shows and movies coming to Disney+ and Hulu this month. The combo streaming platform is adding a ton of classic Halloween movies to their library (think Ghostbusters and Edward Scissorhands), while also dropping some highly anticipated new seasons of our very favorite series.

Here’s everything you have to queue up this October.

What’s New On Disney+ & Hulu in October? The Highlight Reel

Scrubs (Season 2 Premiere) — Oct. 1

Season 2 of the Scrubs reboot is finally ours! This season, J.D.’s mentor Dr. Cox becomes a patient as the team scrambles to figure out what’s ailing him. J.D., Turk, and Elliot scramble to get young doctors ready for their careers, and it looks like Elliot has a new love interest?

Coven Academy — Oct. 2

OK new teen drama but with magic and witches and a vampire love interest! Deep in the heart of New Orleans, young witches and warlocks attend a magic academy to gain mastery of their powers. Briar has a troubled past and zero mastery of her magic, but she quickly makes friends and finds herself in a love triangle. The new series stars Malina Pauli Weissman, Malachi Barton, Jordan Leftwich, Ora Duplass, Louis Thresher, Devon Sawa, and Tiffani Thiessen as headmistress Miss Graves.

Abbott Elementary (Season 6 Premiere) — Oct. 7

That’s right: the award-winning mockumentary is back for Season 6 and premiering on Wednesday, October 7. There isn’t a ton of info available yet on plot lines, but if the trailer is any indication, this season will tackle the very real issue of underfunding in schools and the toll it takes on teachers and faculty as well as their students.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Disney+ & Hulu in October

Edward Scissorhands — Oct. 1

Ghostbusters — Oct. 1

Ghostbusters II — Oct. 1

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call — Oct. 1

Grown Ups — Oct. 1

Grown Ups 2 — Oct. 1

Hotel Transylvania — Oct. 1

Hotel Transylvania 2 — Oct. 1

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, Season 2 — Oct. 1

Night at the Museum (2006) — Oct. 1

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian — Oct. 1

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb — Oct. 1

Shark Tank (Season 18 Premiere) — Oct. 1

Surf's Up — Oct. 1

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania — Oct. 1

Adventure Time: Side Quests — Oct. 2

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day One — Oct. 2

Pupstruction — Oct. 2

Africa Earth’s Wild Home — Oct. 3

Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild — Oct. 7

Beyblade X (Season 3A) — Oct. 8

The Hunger Games — Oct. 14

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire — Oct. 14

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 — Oct. 14

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 — Oct. 14

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — Oct. 14

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton — Oct. 21, streaming live at 9 p.m. ET

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends — Oct. 28

We can’t wait to tune into the Dolly tribute and see what unfolds on Abbott Elementary.