I love a good summer blockbuster and a moody seasonal drama, but nothing beats a cozy fall date night movie. Literally anything can count — as long as it gives you that warm autumnal feeling. Which means a lot of great fall movies for date nights include football themes, rom-coms set during the fall, and movies with lots of books.

An at-home date night is always a win, but when you pick the perfect fall snacks (candy corn coupled with popcorn is gourmet, don’t fight it) and pair it with one of these fall date night movies, you’re in for a serious treat. A lot of these movies are from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, which obviously ties into all those cozy factors. They feel like home, they’re pure nostalgia, and you just feel comforted as soon as they’re on. These are the movies to watch whether you’ve been with your partner for 15 years or just started dating: good cuddling movies with sweet, warm storylines.

And, yeah, some football.

So, pick your favorite — each of these is available on at least one popular streaming service — and get to the part of a cozy fall movie night you like the best. (Snuggling.)

You’ve Got Mail “Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies.” And watch You’ve Got Mail. This classic rom-com is delightfully ‘90s and full of cozy nostalgia, but it also has tons of fall moments. While the movie goes through fall to spring, there’s just something about the very beginning and seeing Meg Ryan carry a pumpkin to her little bookshop that makes you want to drink a PSL and get cozy under a blanket with your partner. You can stream You’ve Got Mail through Prime Video and Apple TV.

Practical Magic I would not normally condone margaritas in the fall, but if you’re going to watch Practical Magic, it’s kind of a must. This delightful movie is full of romance, spookiness, sisterly love, and absolute girl power, and it’s a must for falltime. I wouldn’t even categorize it as a Halloween movie (although there are a few scenes), but the moody lighting and that gorgeous house in that beautiful town give you all the fall vibes. You can stream Practical Magic through Prime Video and Apple TV.

Rudy Whether you’re a football fan or not, Rudy’s going to get you right in the feels. The story of an Illinois dreamer who wants to play football for Notre Dame, Rudy is full of midwestern fall vibes, cozy family moments, and a whole lot of team camaraderie that will make you want to rush out and get your own Fighting Irish jersey. You can stream Rudy through Prime Video and Paramount+.

Dead Poets Society “O, Captain! My Captain!” If Dead Poets Society doesn’t make you want to run straight out into the world and seize the day, I don’t know how else to help you. This 1989 movie stars Robin Williams in one of his best roles, and it will just crack your heart wide open in all the best ways. Plus, all those gorgeous shots of the campus and fall moments? Swoon. You can stream Dead Poets Society through Prime Video and Apple TV.

The Craft OK, The Craft is spookier than most of the movies on this list, but it’s a good fall date night choice for all the grabbing onto your partner you can do when there’s a jumpscare. The Craft was a movie that really lodged into my brain as an impressionable tween in the ‘90s, and while I already knew bullying was wrong, watching this truly terrified me to ever be mean to someone. A good reminder for us all. You can stream The Craft through Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Silver Linings Playbook Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro — the all-star cast alone is enough reason to watch Silver Linings Playbook. But since it’s also set during football season (Go Eagles, I guess), it’s also the perfect cozy fall movie, full of sweet, funny, real moments. You can stream Silver Linings Playbook through Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Scream Another spooky one, Scream is officially a fall date night movie because I feel like that’s literally all any of us were doing on date nights in the ‘90s and early aughts — watching poor teenagers run for their lives while making out with our partners. Bring back some of that sort-of-kind-of romance by watching Scream, an absolute classic of a horror movie. It’s perfect for fall and Halloween, obviously, but also cozy in a weird way, thanks to those ‘90s vibes. You can stream Scream through Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Princess Bride Maybe you don’t think of The Princess Bride as a fall movie, but it is an extremely cozy movie that gives off all of the wholesome, whimsical vibes of autumn. Plus, you can quote the whole thing right alongside your partner, and what’s a better date night than that? You can stream The Princess Bride through Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

When Harry Met Sally Even the movie poster for When Harry Met Sally makes this a fall movie, so come on — put it on the list. The classic rom-com featuring our queen Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal is so beyond cozy and comforting to watch, and the transition through all the seasons will really have you feeling some fall vibes. Bonus points if you or your partner wear a Harry sweater. You can stream When Harry Met Sally through Prime Video and Apple TV.

Good Will Hunting How do you like them apples, indeed. Good Will Hunting is such a perfect fall movie with all that New England foliage and math and romance. Just *chef’s kiss* of a movie. (Also, there are two movies on this list starring Robin Williams if you needed another cozy factor.) Plus, you and your partner can try out your Boston accents all night. Don’t forget to get a Dunkin’ pumpkin-spice coffee to watch. You can stream Good Will Hunting through Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Remember the Titans Fall time is football season, after all, and this heartwarming classic set during the tumultuous civil rights era with a newly integrated football team will give you goosebumps. Remember the Titans is just so lovely, and Denzel Washington truly shines. You can stream Remember the Titans through Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Jerry Maguire OK, one more football movie. While Jerry Maguire’s plot spans through some time, all of the football season chatter — and the romance between Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger — is sure to put you in the mood for a fall date night. Show me the money! You can stream Jerry Maguire through Prime Video and Apple TV.

So what vibes are you feeling? Rom-com? Rom-com plus football? Drama? Drama plus football? It’s all here, and it’s all cozy.