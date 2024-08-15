I love a good summer blockbuster and a moody seasonal drama, but nothing beats a cozy
fall date night movie. Literally anything can count — as long as it gives you that warm autumnal feeling. Which means a lot of great fall movies for date nights include football themes, rom-coms set during the fall, and movies with lots of books.
An at-home date night is always a win, but when you pick the perfect
fall snacks (candy corn coupled with popcorn is gourmet, don’t fight it) and pair it with one of these fall date night movies, you’re in for a serious treat. A lot of these movies are from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, which obviously ties into all those cozy factors. They feel like home, they’re pure nostalgia, and you just feel comforted as soon as they’re on. These are the movies to watch whether you’ve been with your partner for 15 years or just started dating: good cuddling movies with sweet, warm storylines.
And, yeah,
some football.
So, pick your favorite — each of these is available on at least one popular streaming service — and get to the part of a cozy fall movie night you like the best. (Snuggling.)
You’ve Got Mail
“Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies.” And
watch . This classic rom-com is delightfully ‘90s and full of cozy nostalgia, but it also has tons of fall moments. While the movie goes through fall to spring, there’s just something about the very beginning and seeing Meg Ryan carry a pumpkin to her little bookshop that makes you want to drink a PSL and get cozy under a blanket with your partner. You’ve Got Mail
You can stream
You’ve Got Mail through Prime Video and Apple TV. Practical Magic
I would not normally condone margaritas in the fall, but if you’re going to
watch, it’s kind of a must. This delightful movie is full of romance, spookiness, sisterly love, and absolute girl power, and it’s a must for falltime. I wouldn’t even categorize it as a Halloween movie (although there are a few scenes), but the moody lighting and that gorgeous house in that beautiful town give you all the fall vibes. Practical Magic
You can stream
Practical Magic through Prime Video and Apple TV. Rudy
Whether you’re a football fan or not,
Rudy’s going to get you right in the feels. The story of an Illinois dreamer who wants to play football for Notre Dame, Rudy is full of midwestern fall vibes, cozy family moments, and a whole lot of team camaraderie that will make you want to rush out and get your own Fighting Irish jersey.
You can stream
Rudy through Prime Video and Paramount+. Dead Poets Society
“
O, Captain! My Captain!” If Dead Poets Society doesn’t make you want to run straight out into the world and seize the day, I don’t know how else to help you. This 1989 movie stars Robin Williams in one of his best roles, and it will just crack your heart wide open in all the best ways. Plus, all those gorgeous shots of the campus and fall moments? Swoon.
You can stream
Dead Poets Society through Prime Video and Apple TV. The Craft
OK,
The Craft is spookier than most of the movies on this list, but it’s a good fall date night choice for all the grabbing onto your partner you can do when there’s a jumpscare. The Craft was a movie that really lodged into my brain as an impressionable tween in the ‘90s, and while I already knew bullying was wrong, watching this truly terrified me to ever be mean to someone. A good reminder for us all.
You can stream
The Craft through Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV. Silver Linings Playbook
Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro — the all-star cast alone is enough reason to watch
Silver Linings Playbook. But since it’s also set during football season (Go Eagles, I guess), it’s also the perfect cozy fall movie, full of sweet, funny, real moments.
You can stream Silver Linings Playbook through Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.
Scream
Another spooky one,
Scream is officially a fall date night movie because I feel like that’s literally all any of us were doing on date nights in the ‘90s and early aughts — watching poor teenagers run for their lives while making out with our partners. Bring back some of that sort-of-kind-of romance by watching Scream, an absolute classic of a horror movie. It’s perfect for fall and Halloween, obviously, but also cozy in a weird way, thanks to those ‘90s vibes.
You can stream
Scream through Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV. The Princess Bride
Maybe you don’t think of
The Princess Bride as a fall movie, but it is an extremely cozy movie that gives off all of the wholesome, whimsical vibes of autumn. Plus, you can quote the whole thing right alongside your partner, and what’s a better date night than that?
You can stream
The Princess Bride through Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV. When Harry Met Sally
Even the movie poster for
When Harry Met Sally makes this a fall movie, so come on — put it on the list. The classic rom-com featuring our queen Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal is so beyond cozy and comforting to watch, and the transition through all the seasons will really have you feeling some fall vibes. Bonus points if you or your partner wear a Harry sweater.
You can stream
When Harry Met Sally through Prime Video and Apple TV. Good Will Hunting How do you like them apples, indeed. Good Will Hunting is such a perfect fall movie with all that New England foliage and math and romance. Just *chef’s kiss* of a movie. (Also, there are two movies on this list starring Robin Williams if you needed another cozy factor.) Plus, you and your partner can try out your Boston accents all night. Don’t forget to get a Dunkin’ pumpkin-spice coffee to watch.
You can stream
Good Will Hunting through Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV. Remember the Titans
Fall time is football season, after all, and this heartwarming classic set during the tumultuous civil rights era with a newly integrated football team will give you goosebumps.
Remember the Titans is just so lovely, and Denzel Washington truly shines.
You can stream
Remember the Titans through Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV. Jerry Maguire
OK, one more football movie. While
Jerry Maguire’s plot spans through some time, all of the football season chatter — and the romance between Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger — is sure to put you in the mood for a fall date night. Show me the money!
You can stream
Jerry Maguire through Prime Video and Apple TV.
So what vibes are you feeling? Rom-com? Rom-com plus football? Drama? Drama plus football? It’s all here, and it’s all cozy.