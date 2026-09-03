All The New Family-Friendly Shows & Movies Coming To Disney+ & Hulu In September 2026

The kids are back in school, the weather is at least on its way to cooling down, and after the insane mental load of August, we moms are ready to kick back for a couch rot. And fortunately for us, there are so many new family-friendly movies and shows coming to Disney+ and Hulu in September 2026. For starters, you can watch all the U.S. Open matches there, and classic gems like Coraline and Ice Age will hit the platform too. And hey, after the kids are in bed, you can screen the new American Horror Story: 13 (ahhh!).

Here’s what to watch while the kiddos are still wide awake, though.

What’s New On Disney+ & Hulu in September? The Highlight Reel

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu — Sept. 2

One of this summer’s biggest theatrical releases is coming straight to your living room! In this Star Wars installment, the evil Empire has fallen and its cronies have scattered across the galaxy. The New Republic tasks the infamous Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (along with his young apprentice, Grogu) with tracking them down.

Chad Powers — Sept. 3

To be clear, this show is best screened first to make sure you’re OK with letting your older teens watch. But if you enjoyed Season 1 of Chad Powers together, you’ll be delighted to know it’s back again and Glen Powell is making things as uncomfortable as ever in this role.

Dancing with the Stars Season 35, Night One — Sept. 15, live at 8 p.m. ET

If you’re a DWTS family, of course you’re going to tune in for Night One of Season 35, premiering live at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 15. The cast was just revealed yesterday, and there is no shortage of people we’re thrilled to see take the stage. Ciara Miller? Guillermo Rodriguez? Julia Stiles?! It’s too good.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Disney+ & Hulu in September

The Bob’s Burgers Movie — Sept. 1

Coraline — Sept. 1

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid, Season 2 — Sept. 1

The Little Mermaid, Season 2 — Sept. 1 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs — Sept. 1

Ice Age: The Meltdown — Sept. 1

Jennifer’s Body — Sept. 1

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — Sept. 1

ParaNorman — Sept. 1

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Premiere — Sept. 2

Spider-Man: Far From Home — Sept. 4

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Sept. 4

Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars Season 1 — Sept. 7

Honey Lemon Soda — Sept. 12

A Sign of Affection — Sept. 12

Suzume — Sept. 12

Kraven the Hunter — Sept. 13

Beyblade X Season 2D — Sept. 14

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Sept. 14

iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 1 — Sept. 18

Magicampers: Shorts Season 2 — Sept. 18

CoComelon: The Melon Patch — Sept. 21

Pawn Stars Season 24 — Sept. 24

Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! — Sept. 25

America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 37 — Sept. 28

Project Runway All-Stars Seasons 1-3 — Sept. 29

SuperKitties: Howl-O-Ween Charm — Sept. 29

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 — Sept. 30

What will you watch together this month?