Spring has sprung and it’s finally at least somewhat pleasant to be outside — hooray! It feels so good to get outdoors, have a little sit on the porch, ride bikes to the park, and just generally not need to bundle up so much. But after all the outside time during the day, your family will come home ready to chill hard in the evenings. That’s where some new TV options will come in really handy. And fear not: there will be plenty of new family-friendly TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April.

In the coming month, we’ll see the return of two beloved Netflix original series, a few Earth Day-inspired documentaries with iconic hosts, and a fresh selection of movies to screen while you all catch your breath after a big day out.

What’s New On Netflix In April? The Highlight Reel

Love on the Spectrum: Season 4 — April 1

If Love is Blind is drama and mess, Love on the Spectrum is Netflix’s wholesome, life-affirming answer. New and familiar faces fill out the Season 4 cast in this heartfelt documentary series that follows singles on the autism spectrum on their search for true love. We get to catch up with Tyler and Madison, Connor and Georgie, and our boy James, while also getting to know some brand new people who are bound to steal our hearts.

A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough — April 17

No one narrates a nature documentary like Sir David Attenborough. In this one, he tells the story of a remarkable group of mountain gorillas, from his first encounter with them in the ‘70s to today. He shares the events of the life of one gorilla, Pablo, who Attenborough met as a baby, through his adulthood and building of his own family.

This Is a Gardening Show — April 22

Zach Galifianakis could host a conference call that should’ve been an email and make it entertaining, so I can’t wait to watch this show. Netflix calls it “a refreshing and whimsical take on gardening” in which we learn about gardening alongside our host, who is as new to the practice as we are. The goal is to leave viewers with the information and tools they need to grow their own gardens — and a newfound appreciation the planet.

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 — April 23

If you thought we were never going back to Hawkins, think again. Netflix is taking us back during the winter of 1985, meaning this series takes place between the events of Season 2 and Season 3. The Hawkins gang will face a gaggle of creatures that have descended on their hometown. Did they come from the Upside Down or...somewhere else entirely? (In case you’re curious, the voice cast is all new — there’s no Millie Bobby Brown or Gaten Matarazzo in this rendition.)

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In April

Hotel Transylvania 2 — April 1

Madagascar — April 1

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa — April 1

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted — April 1

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie — April 1

XO, Kitty: S3 — April 2

The Bad Guys: The Series: S2 — April 2

LEGO® Ninjago Dragons Rising: S4 — April 2

IF — April 9

One Piece: Elbaph Arc — April 11

— April 11 LEGO® Friends The Next Chapter: S4 — April 17

CoComelon Lane: S7 — April 20

My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby: S1 — April 27

What’s first up in your family’s queue?