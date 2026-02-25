When you think of March, your mind probably heads straight to St. Patrick’s Day, and that’s understandable. But let’s not forget that March is also International Women’s Month, which feels especially powerful on the heels of watching the Olympics all February long (Alysa Liu, we love you). To celebrate, there are going to be plenty of girl-powered classics alongside all-new family-friendly TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March.

If you’ve been waiting to share some of your childhood favorite films with your daughter, well, here’s your sign: both Matilda and The Swan Princess are hitting Netflix this month! Odette is going to bring side bangs back, just you wait and see. Trolls will be back and available on the streaming service as well. Netflix will also have a special Girl Power collection of movies and episodes from beloved shows that center good role models and girls generally running the world.

On March 25, Netflix is also hosting the MLB’s opening night, showing the Yankees vs. the Giants game live from Oracle Park in San Francisco. Aside from those honorable mentions, here are all the new movies and shows your family can enjoy on Netflix this month.

What’s New On Netflix In March? The Highlight Reel

The Dinosaurs — March 6

If you think you’ve seen all the dinosaur documentaries and there couldn’t possibly be new information out there, think again. Netflix’s The Dinosaurs was executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Amblin Documentaries, and Silverback Films (the award‑winning team behind Our Planet). This look at the dinos charts their rise and fall over more than 150 million years. And major bonus points: It’s narrated by Morgan Freeman.

One Piece Season 2 — March 10

The beloved anime turned live-action series is back for Season 2! This time, Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates will set sail for the Grand Line, the most treacherous sea route in the world, on their hunt for legendary treasure. In One Piece fashion, they’ll discover wondrous new lands and no shortage of dangers along the way.

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1 — March 19

It’s a brand new school year at Unicorn Academy, but not just for the students — Ravenzella is back from summer break, too. The gang will need to gather six mythical fairy stones to power the magical tiara that vanquished grim magic before in hopes it will stop Ravenzella once and for all.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In March

Matilda — March 1

Goosebumps — March 1

Trolls — March 1

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 — March 1

The Lego Movie — March 1

Jurassic World — March 1

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — March 1

Jurassic World: Dominion — March 2

Gabby’s Dollhouse S13 — March 2

The House with a Clock in Its Walls — March 3

Sesame Street: Volume 2 — March 9

Clifford the Big Red Dog — March 9

Baby Einstein: Closer Look — March 9

Bartolito’s Adventures on the Farm — March 16

Bartolito’s Adventures on the Internet — March 16

Lola the Cow’s Adventures at the Farm — March 16

Mark Rober's CrunchLabs S3 — March 16

Zenón's Farm: Let's Sing and Dance!: Season 1 — March 16

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2 — March 20

The Bad Guys 2 — March 21

Elmo Gets a Puppy — March 23

— March 23 Minions: The Rise of Gru — March 23

There’s so much newness coming to Netflix, where do we even begin?!