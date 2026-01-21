18 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix In February 2026

Well, we’ve mostly made it through the first month of 2026 — although, ya know, it’s been real touch-and-go. And while we’re now rolling into what is typically one of the coldest, dreariest (whatever, I said what I said) months of the year, at least February is mercifully short. Even better: Netflix is packing the month full of new family-friendly movies and shows, preschool favorites, Valentine’s Day specials, and a few cozy comfort picks to watch while you’re hunkered down at home.

Whether you’re craving something sweet to stream with your little Valentines or just need a reliable screen-time assist when your family gets restless, there’s plenty to add to your queue this month that will make hibernation much more bearable.

What’s New On Netflix In February? The Highlight Reel

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing — Feb. 1

It’s almost time for the 2026 Winter Olympics, so why not give your older kids and teens a closer look at what happens behind-the-scenes? This docuseries dives into the high-pressure world of elite ice dancing, following top couples as they skate their way toward gold.

Valentine’s Day Playlists — Feb. 2

Netflix

I love, love, love that Netflix is dropping two curated playlists created for kids as part of their Valentine’s Day celebration. Aimed at preschoolers, The Friendship Playlist is brimming with sweet, feel-good stuff, including an episode from a new season of Dr. Seuss’s Horton. For older kids and tweens, The XOXO Playlist features themed episodes and specials from favorites like Victorious, The Baby-Sitters Club, Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld, and more.

Is It Cake? Valentines — Feb. 4

If you’re ever looking for a no-fail family streaming night pick, you can’t go wrong with Is It Cake? Here, the chaotic baking competition returns with a swoon-worthy twist as bakers team up with their real-life sweethearts (so cute!) to create hyper-realistic cakes in hopes of hoodwinking the judges.

The Creature Cases: Chapter 7 — Feb. 9

Netflix

This cute preschool series brings you anthropomorphic animated characters who work together to solve some of the animal kingdom’s greatest mysteries. It’s so engaging for little ones, and educational too — kids will see the CLADE team travel from the jungles of Asia to the swamps of South America and beyond.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! — Out Jan. 22

In this modern anime musical, a classic Japanese folktale gets reimagined. High schooler Iroha’s life gets upended when Kaguya, a rapidly aging baby from the moon, crashes into it. Iroha gets pulled into a whimsical virtual world... and an unexpected friendship. It’s very pop-culture-coded and is sure to be a hit with tweens and teens.

Finding Her Edge — Out Jan. 22

Between the upcoming Winter Olympics and our collective obsession with Heated Rivalry, suffice it to say we’re all keen on ice-sports content right now. So, if you want to cue up something that’ll scratch that itch and also happens to be older-kid safe, try Finding Her Edge. This rom-dram follows a former figure skater who returns to the ice to save her family’s rink — while juggling a new skating partner and unresolved feelings for her first love.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In February

Mrs. Doubtfire — Feb. 1

Countdown — Feb. 1

Letters to Juliet — Feb. 1

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) — Feb. 1

How to Train Your Dragon 2 — Feb. 1

Night at the Museum — Feb. 1

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian — Feb. 1

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb — Feb. 1

Pixels — Feb. 1

Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers: Season 1 — Feb. 2

Samuel (series) — Feb. 5

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) — Feb. 10

Happy hunkering down!