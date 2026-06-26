23 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix In July

Summer is in full swing, which, if we’re being honest, means screen time is too. What are we supposed to do when camps end at noon and most of us still have to work? Plus, it’s roughly one million degrees outside, so the kids are unlikely to head outside midday. At least over on Netflix, there’s a ton of new family-friendly shows and movies coming, so there’s a fresh crop of content that isn’t a bunch of brain rot for them to watch (bless).

The streaming giant is also releasing a curated playlist of preschool movies, shows, and sing-alongs to help keep young kids enriched and entertained during hot summer days. Parents can also cue up the special Sesame Street collection and browse new additions to the Netflix Playground gaming app and Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr. podcast.

Here are all the new family-friendly movies and TV shows hitting Netflix this month.

What’s New On Netflix In July? The Highlight Reel

Enola Holmes 3 — July 1

Our beloved Millie Bobby Brown returns as the quick-witted Enola Holmes, younger sister of Sherlock Holmes and every bit as successful a detective. In the latest installment of the Netflix original series, Enola prepares for her wedding only to learn the morning of that her brother has been kidnapped and needs her help.

Little House on the Prairie — July 9

Millennials rejoice: Little House on the Prairie is finally going to be ours! It’s a retelling of the classic series of course, but if you never read it, you’re in for a journey. The story follows Laura Ingalls, a bright little girl whose family moves out of Wisconsin and into the prairie, having grand adventures and tragedies along the way.

MLB Home Run Derby 2026 Live — July 13

Live on Netflix, watch Major League Baseball’s heaviest hitters swing for the fences to see who can rack up the most home runs and take home the trophy. It’s an all-fun, family-friendly event your baseball-loving kids will definitely enjoy.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In July

A Dog’s Journey — July 1

A Dog’s Purpose — July 1

A League of Their Own — July 1

Apollo 13 — July 1

Baby Mama — July 1

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — July 1

Spider-Man: Homecoming — July 1

The Boss Baby — July 1

The Vow — July 1

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory — July 1

Zathura: A Space Adventure — July 1

Sparks of Tomorrow — July 5

Thunder 3 — July 8

The Hunger Games — July 14

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire — July 14

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 — July 14

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 — July 14

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — July 14

Wicked: For Good — July 20

WWE: Unreal: Season 3 — July 21

What will you watch this month? Personally I’m excited to rewatch A League of Their Own; it’s been too long.