37 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix In June

Can you believe it’s been one year since K Pop Demon Hunters premiered? Raise your hand if you’re still bumping “Golden” and “What It Sounds Like” every morning on the way to school. While we simply can’t wait for the sequel, this anniversary is a good reminder that you never really know just how good a new-to-streaming series or movie will be. And with that in mind, here are all the new family-friendly TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June, from new seasons of your teen’s favorite anime to some iconic movies you’ve been meaning to sit down and watch with them.

What’s New On Netflix In June? The Highlight Reel

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 3 — June 16

Netflix

Reality TV lovers: if you haven’t watched this series yet, get on it! Follow along as new recruits audition for the highly competitive Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, then go on to navigate their newfound fame and fans while keeping up with grueling practice and game schedules.

Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 2 — June 25

Season 2 of the live-action Avatar The Last Airbender is here, y’all! And this is the season when we finally meet Toph (everyone’s favorite character, if they watched the original animated series). Now we get to fall in love with her all over again as she helps Aang master the next element on his quest to restore balance to the world and beat back the power-hungry Fire Nation.

The animated version is also available to stream on Netflix, if you simply can’t wait to see how it all ends.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 3 — June 26

Liko, Roy, Dot, and Ult will spend this season on yet another epic adventure as they level up their Pokémon and their skills as trainers for an impending battle with the Explorers. My son hasn’t quite caught up with all the iterations of Pokémon yet, but if new episodes are heralded as a special occasion in your house, you won’t want to miss this drop.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In June

Bee Movie — June 1

The Choice — June 1

Father of the Bride — June 1

Father of the Bride: Part II — June 1

The Karate Kid — June 1

The Karate Kid Part II — June 1

The Karate Kid Part III — June 1

Made of Honor — June 1

Miracle — June 1

My Best Friend's Wedding — June 1

Parenthood — June 1

Rookie of the Year — June 1

Rudy — June 1

Runaway Bride — June 1

Scooby-Doo — June 1

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed — June 1

The Wedding Planner — June 1

The Wedding Date — June 1

Assassination Classroom: Season 2 — June 1

The Fault in Our Stars — June 1

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission — June 1

One Piece: Whole Cake Island ⑥ — June 1

One Piece: Whole Cake Island ⑦ — June 1

Shangri-La Frontier: 2nd Season — June 1

Sesame Street: Volume 3 — June 8

Stuart Little — June 15

The Smurfs — June 15

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief — June 15

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters — June 15

America's Test Kitchen: Season 24 — June 17

America's Test Kitchen: Season 25 — June 17

America's Test Kitchen: Season 26 — June 17

Little Angel: Volume 8 — June 27

Bebefinn: Season 4 Part 2 — June 29

Between new series and classic films, there is so much to watch on Netflix this summer!