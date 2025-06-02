Summer’s here, and it’s time to pull another popsicle out of the freezer and take a break from the heat. When your kids inevitably get home from camp and start with the “I’m booooored” refrain, it helps to know what new family-friendly movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix in June. Then, instead of glazing over while rewatching their usual series, maybe a fresh show or movie will really engage them while they cool down in the air conditioning.

This is a really big month on Netflix for the preschool kids and fans of all things Pokémon, as the platform welcomes multiple new series from the Pokémon franchise and adds to beloved kids’ shows archives. There’ll be new Peppa Pig, new Sesame Street, and so much more for the little ones. But don’t worry, parents of older kids — there are some gems coming for the tweens, too.

What’s New On Netflix In June? The Highlight Reel

Sesame Street — Available Now

In mid-May, Netflix announced it would be the new place for families to find Sesame Street, amid concerns about funding cuts to PBS Kids. You can watch the show’s 56th season now, along with more fan-favorite episodes of Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck.

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2 — June 12

Hazel and friends are back again in a brand new season full of wishes mis-fulfilled, from time travel whoopsies to talking teeth. Millennial parents who loved the series will see plenty of favorite side characters return, including none other than Vicky herself.

KPop Demon Hunters — June 20

K-pop megastars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey have taken the music world by storm, with a horde of adoring fans selling out every show — and a horde of otherworldly demons to hunt down in their off hours. When five super cute demons take the form of a crush-worthy boy band and steal the souls of the girls’ fans, they decide to fight back. The way I would have been obsessed with this movie as a tween and demanded to be Mira for Halloween...

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In June

Peppa Pig: Season 7 & the World of Peppa Pig interactive game — June 1

Hop — June 1

Bee Movie — June 1

Dune — June 1

The Tale of Despereaux — June 1

The Prince of Egypt — June 1

Christmas with the Kranks — June 1

Now You See Me — June 1

Now You See Me 2 — June 1

Pok é mon The Series: XY — June 1

mon The Series: XY — June 1 Pok é mon The Series: XY Kalos Quest — June 1

mon The Series: XY Kalos Quest — June 1 Pok é mon The Series: XYZ — June 1

mon The Series: XYZ — June 1 LEGO DREAMZzz: Season 3 — June 5

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — June 9

The Intern — June 22

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 — The Search for Laqua Part 3 — June 27

My 4-year-old will be delighted to have new episodes of Pokémon and Creature Cases, TBH, I’m kind of looking forward to watching Dune and KPop Demon Hunters after bedtime.