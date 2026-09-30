18 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In October

Ahhh, fall: What better time of year to cozy up on the couch for a movie with the fam? Of course you’re going to watch plenty of classics (It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a must in our house) and probably screen your favorite scary movies once the kids are in bed. But what about all those in-between moments where you want something not-Halloween to watch? I know, I know, some of you wait all year for spooky season and couldn’t possibly need a break from all things creepy or nostalgic. But for everyone who’s somewhere in the middle, here are all the new family-friendly shows and movies coming to Netflix this October.

We’ve got two new tween and teen-oriented series that genuinely look so good, and an original animated Sesame Street show starring Elmo. Plus, the entire Twilight catalog is coming to Netflix this month! Here’s all the newness you won’t want to miss.

What’s New On Netflix In October? The Highlight Reel

Minimum Wage — Oct. 13

Netflix

In Minimum Wage, we meet a ragtag group of teens doing their best to run their local pizzeria while keeping up with school, handling their deranged boss, and, of course, getting by on their minimum-wage salaries. Hilarity shall ensue.

Hollywood Arts — Oct. 15

Struggling actress Trina Vega is out of leads, so she returns to her performing arts high school to work as a (hilariously unqualified) substitute teacher. There she clashes and bonds with the next generation of stars hoping for their big break. Aesthetically, this looks like every made-for-TV series we millennial parents enjoyed as kids, so it gets two thumbs up for that alone.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders: Season 1 — Oct. 26

What if Elmo, Abby, and Cookie Monster were 3D animated superheroes? This dynamic trio takes on problems of all sizes in their souped-up mecha suits, helping preschoolers practice their critical thinking and imagine themselves pitching in around their own communities.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In October

Horton Hears a Who! — Oct. 1

Are We There Yet? — Oct. 1

Twilight — Oct. 1

The Twilight Saga: New Moon — Oct. 1

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse — Oct. 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 — Oct. 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 — Oct. 1

The Huntsman: Winter’s War — Oct. 1

Super BOOMi: Season 1 — Oct. 5

Schooled: Seasons 1 & 2 — Oct. 5

New! Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 2 — Oct. 8

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 2 — Oct. 8 New! Is It Cake? Halloween: Season 2 — Oct. 9

Is It Cake? Halloween: Season 2 — Oct. 9 Fire Spike: Season 1 — Oct. 12

The Fate of the Furious — Oct. 16

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Attack of the T-Rex — Oct. 20

So, what will your family watch together this month?