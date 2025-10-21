There’s a lot to love about fall and Halloween. But not all of us enjoy the extra creepy, super scary Halloween movies that dominate October viewing. Sure, we want to partake in the slightly frightening festivities; we just don’t want to end up terrified to walk around our neighborhood or our own houses. Come Halloween, a good chunk of us spirited citizens just want to watch a not-so-scary movie while sipping and nibbling on fall-themed snacks and treats.

Luckily, there are actually *tons* of movies to watch leading up to Oct. 31 that aren’t as scary as others. Sure, many are a little campy. Yes, blood-hungry gore fans might even call some of these “childish.” But for horror wimps like me (and maybe you, too?), they’re just the right amount of Halloween-y fun — without giving anyone nightmares.

Not-So-Scary “Scary Movie” Safe Bets

1. Hocus Pocus & Hocus Pocus 2

The truly silly and slightly spooky adventures of the Sanderson sisters might be one of the best “introductory Halloween movies” you could watch. After being summoned out of a protective spell they placed on themselves in New England during the Salem Witch Trials, Winifred, Mary, and Sarah find themselves riding Hoovers around town in “modern” America on the hunt for a virgin. The original, from 1993, was spectacular. The sequel, set some 30 years later, is also delightful.

2. Edward Scissorhands

Of course, any Halloween movie list must have at least a couple of Tim Burton movies. One solid favorite is the super eerie love story revolving around one Edward Scissorhands. Starring none other than ‘90s heartthrob Johnny Depp opposite comeback queen Winona Ryder, this slightly spooky rom-haunt is everything you could want on your jaunt through good ol’ fashioned ‘90s Halloween films.

3. Beetlejuice & Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Bee-Ha! Yeah, right. Even in written form, we’re still too creeped out to say his name three times. Yet another Winona Ryder classic, this 1988 cult classic also stars the likes of Michael Keaton (as the titular Juice), Geena Davis, and Catherine O’Hara. And the newer sequel even stars everyone’s favorite goth princess, Jenna Ortega. Follow the Beetle on his kooky, creepy mission across space and time — but watch out for the sandworm.

4. Casper

Apparently, this was a kids’ movie in the 90s?! While Casper is a friendly ghost, the plot is cute, and most of the film is very much PG, there is a fair amount of cursing. You may not want to watch this with your younger kids, but it’s great for a nostalgic night in with a tween or teen. After all, isn’t it time you introduced them to two of your big middle school crushes: Devon Sawa and Christina Ricci? (Admit it: Most of us wanted to be one and date the other… and some of us wanted to date them both!)

5. Ghostbusters

Keeping this purposefully vague, because there really have been quite a few Ghostbusters movies. All of them are funny, not terrifying, and perfectly on-brand for an October movie night. Whether you go with an Akroyd-led classic or a modern girl-powered reboot, there are no wrong answers. Just never forget one very important fact: There is no Dana. Only Zuul.

6. Coraline

For many, Coraline is actually spooky. This story of a girl, her Other Mother, her real-or-imaginary friend, and her real family is just too good to leave out. Based on a Neil Gaiman book that takes less time to read than it takes to watch the movie, Coraline has quite the cult following. And rightly so! It’s just so darn good. And let’s see you make it through the film without getting Coraline’s Song stuck in your head.

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Some might argue that this is a Christmas movie. They are wrong. The story of Jack Skellington’s discovery of and growing obsession with Christmas is very much a Halloween film. Especially with Tim Burton’s dark touches and Halloween Town’s absolute inability to be anything other than grotesque and creepy. The film, now around 30 years old, still holds a special place in many hearts. Just go ahead and try to count how many mini Jacks and Sallys you see roaming the streets this Halloween.

8. Spirited Away (or just about any other Studio Ghibli film)

Nothing about any of the Studio Ghibli movies is particularly “Halloween-themed,” but the studio always does such a delightful job of bringing in a touch of spookiness. From the witch on a broomstick making deliveries in Kiki’s Delivery Service to the dark love story centered in Howl’s Moving Castle, they just always find a way to make their films a little… gothic. Spirited Away is no exception, following a little girl, Sen, sent to the world of Kami spirits by an evil witch who takes up a job in hopes of paying her and her parents’ way back to the land of the living.

9. Hotel Transylvania

Hear me out. This is definitely a kids’ movie. But, it’s cute! It’s full of creepy creatures we’ve spent our entire lives hearing about, but drawn and shared in a much friendlier manner. Pair this with the coming-of-age story and father-daughter relationship, and it’s so easy to see why everyone loves Hotel Transylvania (and its sequels). So, pop some popcorn and settle in for a not-at-all-scary film about some of Halloween’s “scariest” creatures.

10. Toy Story of Terror!

There’s no such thing as too much Buzz Lightyear and Woody, right? Between a fifth Toy Story movie on the way and this adorable toy-starring Halloween special, we’re just so happy! This one is extra perfect to watch with your littlest of littles. It’s not the only little kid-friendly film to make our list, just our favorite. The action centers around a missing Mr. Potato Head. But it could be worse: Woody could also go missing.

The Best of the Rest

The Craft The School for Good & Evil Practical Magic Corpse Bride Coco The Day of the Dead The Rocky Horror Picture Show Rear Window Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Halloweentown Frankenweenie Paranorman Howl's Moving Castle Fun Size Addams Family Addams Family Values Shaun of the Dead Hubie Halloween The Munsters Death Becomes Her Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy Young Frankenstein Lisa Frankenstein Twilight (and sequels) The Lost Boys Little Shop of Horrors Cirque du Freak: Vampire's Assistant Muppets Haunted Mansion KPop Demon Hunters Kiki's Delivery Service Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Miss Peregrine's School for Peculiar Children A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting E.T. Goosebumps The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular Night of the Zoopocalypse Orion and the Dark Gremlins Cruella The House with a Clock in Its Walls The Goonies The entire Harry Potter universe

There you have it, fellow wimps! You should be safe from any panic-inducing jump scares (although it’s never a bad idea to have a cozy blanket to pull over your eyes, just in case).