New year, same holiday break dragging on forever until the kids go back to school. If you have some resolutions about reducing screen time in your house, good for you. If you need a new movie to keep your kids occupied while you attempt to work from home, we see you too. Fortunately, there are some new family-friendly movies coming to Netflix this month. One is a brand new release, and it's joined by 10 titles you and your kids probably already know and love but haven't seen in a while.

For starters, if you've never shared 13 Going on 30 with your tween daughters before, now is absolutely the time to cue it up. Remember when nothing on planet Earth seemed cooler than working at Poise and living in Jenna's grown-up apartment (with that swoon-worthy shoe closet)? Yeah, your kids are bound to be just as into the idea. And if they're into spooky movies, there are plenty of kid-friendly ones coming to Netflix this month, from the live-action Scooby-Doo movies to a couple of Hotel Transylvania installments.

So, here's everything coming to Netflix that's approved for kids' eyes (but don't worry; you'll genuinely enjoy watching them as well).

What’s New on Netflix in January? The Highlight Reel

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl — Jan. 3

From the creators of Chicken Run comes a brand new epic adventure, and the latest installment of the Wallace and Gromit franchise. Wallace spends his days inventing and seems to have outdone himself with his new smart gnome, which tends his flower garden with state-of-the-art precision. Gromit grows concerned when it appears to be developing a mind of its own. But perhaps it isn’t a sentient robot gnome after all, but an old foe resurfacing to seek revenge via the gnome.

It has been about 20 years since the release of the last movie in Wallace and Gromit’s storyline, so this is big news for fans of the pair.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in January

13 Going On 30 — Jan. 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back — Jan. 1

Blended — Jan. 1

Hotel Transylvania — Jan. 1

Hotel Transylvania 2 — Jan. 1

Bruce Almighty — Jan. 1

Scooby-Doo — Jan. 1

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed — Jan. 1

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat — Jan. 1

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax — Jan. 1

Spider-Man 3 — Jan. 1

The Upshaws — Jan. 9

Which classic will you introduce your kids to this month?