16 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix In May

The end of the school year is upon us, which means all the end-of-year parties, tests, book reports, and more are happening in quick succession. So on weeknights when the studying is done and weekends when your fam needs a break, you definitely deserve something good to watch. As usual, Netflix is adding a batch of new family-friendly movies and shows dropping in May so you’ll all have plenty to watch together.

Netflix is celebrating May by sort of pretending it’s October — that’s right, we’re halfway to Halloween, folks! In honor of hitting the 50% mark, Netflix is bringing the entire Twilight saga, which includes five separate films, to streaming on May 1. It’s the perfect thing to binge with your teens who have never been initiated into the absolute cringe-fest that is watching Edward and Bella onscreen, or to have on in the background when your friends come over to reminisce. “Can you believe we waited in line at midnight for these books? Oh my god...”

Here’s everything else you and the fam have to look forward to this month.

What’s New On Netflix In May? The Highlight Reel

Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 — May 5

The first season of Mighty Monsterwheelies came out around Halloween last year, and if your preschooler is anything like mine, it was a hit in your house. Well, in honor of being halfway to Halloween, Netflix is now dropping Season 2. Kids will love seeing Bolts, Gilly, Wraps, Sonnie, Axyl, and Sweeps keeping the town of Motorvania safe in some all-new episodes.

The Wild Robot — May 24

This movie scored three Oscar noms, so say nothing of the countless other industry awards it did win. In this story, Roz the robot crash-lands on an island bursting with flora and fauna, and must adapt to the animals’ way of life and love in order to survive. It’s sure to be a tear-jerker for parents.

Lost in Starlight — May 30

For your teens who love a good romance story, look no further than the Netflix exclusive Lost in Starlight. This anime follows a musician and an astronaut as they fall for one another, right before she heads off on a dangerous mission to Mars.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In May

Home — May 1

The Lego Movie — May 1

Trolls — May 1

Flushed Away — May 1

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit — May 1

The Walk — May 1

Instant Family — May 15

CoComelon: Season 13 — May 26

Who else is planning a watch party for The Wild Robot with their kids? Happy streaming!