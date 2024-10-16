Disney Debuted A New Lightning Lane Premier Pass — But It'll Cost You

Have you ever dreamed of a Disney vacation with no lines? Sure, that’s kind of possible with certain upgrades like Lightning Lane Multi Pass, but you still have to wake up early, make reservations, etc. The entire process can be stressful. And sometimes, you can’t even get Lightning Lanes for the rides you want.

Disney wants to solve all those woes (for a price!) and soon, Disney goers will be able to coast through Lightning Lanes at Walt Disney World and Disneyland whenever they want.

The Florida and California resorts debuted a new Lightning Lane Premier Pass alongside the existing Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass. Similar to line-skipping passes at other theme parks, the new pass will allow you to enter Lightning Lane attractions without having to worry about booking them in advance.

You just show up to the queue and head to the ride!

Guests have been asking for some upgrades like this since Genie+ debuted in 2020. However, it’s not for everyone, especially those on a budget.

What’s included with Lightning Lane Premier Pass?

Lightning Lane Premier Pass includes every attraction currently offered with Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass, formerly Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes.

Disney Park guests can use the pass to enter each attraction once per day at a time of their choosing. PhotoPass downloads are also included for the day.

Lightning Lane Premier Pass at Disney World

Disney World will begin piloting Lightning Lane Premier Pass on Oct. 30 with very limited availability. Only guests staying at Deluxe and Deluxe Villa (Disney Vacation Club) resorts will be part of the piloting. Guests of those resorts will be able to purchase Lightning Lane Premier Passes up to seven days in advance of their stay, except for the launch date, which will have no advance purchases.

Disney World’s Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be park-specific, with different prices depending on the park and date, fluctuating depending on demand.

Like park admission, the highest prices are for limited dates during the busiest time of year. Guests will be able to see pass prices 21 days in advance on a calendar in Disney World's app.

Lightning Lane Premier Passes per person, per day:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $129-$199 plus tax

EPCOT: $169-$249 plus tax

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $269-$349 plus tax

Magic Kingdom: $329-$449 plus tax

Lightning Lane Premier Pass at Disneyland

Disneyland tends to do things a little differently when it comes to their line-skipping systems, due to their smaller size. So, of course, the California theme park will be handling things a little differently with the Lightning Lane Premier Pass as well.

Disneyland will launch its Lightning Lane Premier Pass on Oct. 23. Guests will be able to purchase the pass up to two days in advance of a park reservation, but there will be no advance booking.

Unlike at Disney World, Disneyland’s pass will be open to all guests on a first-come, first-served basis with very limited availability. Also, unlike its Florida counterpart, Disneyland’s pass will include Lightning Lane access across both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on the same day.

The current pass cost for Disneyland goers will be $400 per person, per day. That price will be the same for both children (age 3 and up) and adults.

Next year, Disneyland’s Lightning Lane Premier Pass will cost between $300 to $400 per person per day, depending on the date. This year’s price is on the high end because the pass is debuting during a peak visitation period (Halloween and the holidays).

If you’ve recovered from the sticker shock, we’re here to tell you that Disney execs know that Lightning Lane Premier Pass won’t be for everyone. Instead, the pass will act as a tool to help park goers figure out what kind of Disney experience they want.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro told USA TODAY, “What type of hotel do I want to stay in? And we'll have a range of hotels to choose from. What season might I choose to come and visit one of these parks? And we'll have differentiated pricing for those seasons. How do I want to think about eating food? Do I want to go to Napa Rose, or might I want some quick service in the park so I can keep moving through the park and getting on as many attractions as I like?”

When asked about Disney’s commitment to continuing to make experiences attainable (aka affordable) to fans, he added, “In terms of making these experiences attainable, it's making sure that we're addressing specifically what each consumer wants and giving them an opportunity to experience the parks or the (cruise) ships in a way that makes sense for them.”

Would you dish out this kind of dough to totally skip the lines with zero stress?