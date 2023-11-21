Keep Your Little Ones Busy With These Nickelodeon Inspired Activities

Your preschooler’s favorite titles, like PAW Patrol, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, and Rubble & Crew, keep your kid entertained on weekday mornings on Nickelodeon, but with a little imagination, the fun can last all day long.

To keep your little ones engaged and excited for hours on end, get the good times going with activities inspired by the characters they already know and love. From fearless PAW Patrol air rescue pup Skye, to Baby Shark’s singing and dancing best friend William, each Nickelodeon character is as unique as your kids are. Below, find your kid’s favorite Nickelodeon friend to reveal which activity you can do together. (Or, for extra fun, venture out towards a character you aren’t as familiar with to learn something new!!) Each exercise incorporates the themes and lessons from the shows, creating an opportunity to bond with your child, all while having a blast.