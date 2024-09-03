Dawson’s Creek. Beverly Hills 90210. One Tree Hill. Everyone has their favorite teen drama series from the ‘90s and 2000s, right? Well, if you’re a Tree Hill Raven at heart, you’ll be delighted to know that we are finally getting a reboot, and it’s coming to a major streaming service you probably already have. On August 30, Deadline broke the news that Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis) and Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer) are working with Netflix to bring fans back to Tree Hill, both as executive producers and by reprising their roles as best friends. The following day, Bush and Burton posted to Instagram, along with a few other familiar faces, confirming the news.

The caption reads, “What if you really can go back home? If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up. There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything’s better and everything’s safe.’” In it, Bush and Burton pose with Bevin Prince (who played Bevin Mirskey, a fellow Ravens cheerleader) and Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina) in front of a wall of posters for events around Tree Hill — are they inside TRIC?!

When is the One Tree Hill reboot release date?

So far, there’s no information available about when filming might start, let alone when we might get to binge the first season ourselves. It’s safe to assume, though, that the reboot won’t hit Netflix until 2025 at the earliest.

What would a reboot be about?

At this point, we just know that the show is said to take place 20 years after the events of the original One Tree Hill and will follow Peyton and Brooke as they navigate their lives as parents of teens, going through all the heartache, love, and growth they did in seasons past.

Which cast members are coming back?

According to Deadline, Bush and Burton are the only actors confirmed to be returning to their former roles, but it is expected that others may sign on as the project moves forward. Plenty of other Tree Hill alum commented on the Instagram post expressing their support, including Kate Voegele (Mia Catalano), Robert Buckley (Clay Evans), Barbara Alyn Woods (Deb Scott), and Bryan Greenberg (Jake Jagielski). And, thanks to their OTH rewatch podcast, it’s well-known that Burton and Bush have good relationships with many of the original cast.

Of course, fans are dying to know whether Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott), James Lafferty (Nathan Scott), Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott), and other beloved main characters will also reappear on our screens. Again, there’s zero confirmation any which way, but fans speculate that Murray will not play much of a role, if any, in the reboot, due to his brief marriage and divorce from Bush in 2006. But hopefully we do see Julian (Austin Nichols), with whom Brooke Davis shares her twin sons.

All of the who’s-in-and-out drama aside, fans on X are pretty excited about the reboot — even though many are hesitant about what a revival means for our favorite couples’ fates. They’re excited to watch characters they grew up with in a new stage of life and, more importantly, to see this group of women leading the way on a show they poured themselves into, but that wasn’t always kind back.

ICYMI, in 2017, OTH crew member Audrey Wauchope spoke out against former showrunner Mark Schwahn, accusing him of sexual harassment. Afterward, 18 cast and crew members signed a joint letter of support, expressing that they had all been “manipulated psychologically and emotionally” by Schwahn, with some requiring treatment for post-traumatic stress. Bush, Burton, Ackles, and Prince were among the letter signers, so yeah, you could definitely say this reboot is an opportunity to “reclaim their turf” in Tree Hill once and for all.

Now, the last thing we need to bring Tree Hill into this decade is for someone to get Karen’s Cafe on DoorDash already. And if Jamie Scott isn’t running Uncle Keith’s garage now, I swear...