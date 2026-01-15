There are few shows that leave me hungry — no, starving — for more like Pluribus did. The hit Vince Gilligan Apple TV show, starring Rhea Seehorn as one of the few survivors of a virus that turns the entire world into happy, one-minded, sentient beings, is so damn smart and funny and bold. Seehorn, already winning awards for her role as writer Carol Sturka, is a vulnerable, generous actor who never seems to hold back — and I think we’re all desperate for more. But are there plans for a Pluribus Season 2?

Spoilers ahead.

In the final episode of Pluribus, we see Carol rejoin Manousos in her neighborhood with an atomic bomb in her possession, ready to save the world again. This alone would lead us to believe a Season 2 is on the horizon, but we have even better intel: Rhea Seehorn herself.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet for the 2026 Golden Globes — where she actually won Best Actress in a Drama TV Series — Seehorn confirmed that everyone is “back in the writers' room.” While there’s no specific date yet, Seehorn said she knew Gilligan didn’t want fans to wait very long, but that he “wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can.” She promised the Pluribus team would be back “as fast as we can.”

Carol, please. I know “they” wanted space, but we don’t!

But if there’s one thing Gilligan does well (and he does a lot well), it's giving us a season and ending of every show that is absolutely worth waiting for. In a world where everyone has an opinion on the series or season finale of every show — often nitpicking it so much it becomes less and less fun to discuss with people — Gilligan is known for strong, incredible endings that satisfy all of the loose ends. And even when he branches out for little relooks or sequels, like the Netflix hit El Camino that gives Breaking Bad fans a chance to see the rest of Jesse’s story play out, he always nails it.

Literally, I knew nothing about Pluribus, but when I heard Gilligan was creating it and Seehorn was starring? Say no more. I’m in for every single episode.

Has Pluribus officially been renewed?

Actually, it scored a second season before the first even premiered. Apple TV came out on top in the 2022 bidding war over the series, sealing the deal with a two-season order.

When will Season 2 premiere?

There are rumors that Pluribus Season 2 may not hit Apple TV until late 2027, thanks to a few remarks Gilligan made around the time of the finale. “Yeah, it’s going to frustrate some folks, just to be honest. We work at the speed we work at, much like glaciers melt at the speed they melt at,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “So it’s going to be a while between seasons; it just is. Unless we invent a time machine or figure out how to stop time, it’s just the nature of the beast.”

All we can do is wait and rewatch Season 1 over and over. It’s incredible to see Seehorn get the awards recognition she deserves (she got burned way too many times during her Better Call Saul nomination run), and while I may lack patience in some areas of my life, I can wait forever for a Vince Gilligan drop.

You can stream the entirety of Pluribus on Apple TV now.