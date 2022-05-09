Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share First Photo Of Daughter Malti On Mother's Day

It was a very special first Mother’s Day for Priyanka Chopra as she and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their newborn daughter home following a 100-plus day stay at a neonatal intensive care unit. In an Instagram post, the couple shared the first photo of their baby girl, Malti Marie, and revealed that these last few months have been a “rollercoaster.”

Malti was born via surrogate in January, with Chopra and Jonas confirming her birth on Instagram. Her stay in the NICU, however, was not publicly announced until now.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Chopra began her Mother’s Day post.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she continued. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born in January 2022.

She signed off, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️ Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!”

Jonas shared the same photo and statement on his page, adding a special tribute to his wife on her first Mother’s Day. “Babe, you inspire me and [sic] every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he wrote. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Chopra and Jonas, who tied the knot on Dec. 1, 2018, were showered with love and well wishes for their family in the comments, with Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra writing, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her 😁.”

Malti’s face is covered in the picture to maintain her privacy, but you can see the peace within Chopra as she cradles her 3-month-old daughter, who wore a sweet blush dress and and matching headband hair bow.

What a wonderful way to celebrate Mother’s Day.