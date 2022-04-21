Three months after sharing with the world that they had welcomed a daughter via surrogate, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have announced the name of their new bundle of joy: Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Malti Marie was born via surrogate in San Diego on January 15, 2022, just after 8 p.m., according to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

While the parents have not shared why they chose the name, there could be some special meaning behind the choice, as it blends both of their heritages. Malti, a Sanskrit name, means small fragrant flower or moonlight, while Marie, a Hebrew name of French origin means “drop of the sea, bitter, or beloved,” and typically is a reference to Mary, mother of Jesus, according to nameberry.

Chopra first announced her daughter’s birth on January 21 on Instagram. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the post read.

The couple has kept that privacy intact and hasn’t shared photos of Malti Marie, but Chopra did give fans a glimpse of her life in full mom mode with an Instagram photo dump that included a photo of a nursery window sill filled with adorable, vintage stuffed animals that look like they have a lot of sentimental value.

Nick and Priyanka seemed to hint that they had one on the way — or at least had baby on the brain — during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Netflix in November 2021.

"We are the only couple who doesn't have kids yet," Priyanka said. "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement... Sorry babe..."

Then, off of Nick’s shocked face, she delivered the punchline: "Nick and I are expecting... to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow."

It seems like more children may be in the future for the couple, too. Back in January, Chopra sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair and said that kids were “a big part of our desire for the future,” adding that, “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot just over three years ago on Dec. 1, 2018. To honor both of their families, the couple had two ceremonies. The first was a Western ceremony officiated by Nick’s dad, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The next day, the couple had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.