Seventeen years ago, Pushing Daisies premiered its "Pie-lette" episode, captivating viewers like me with its funny and romantic, yet also melancholy and morbid, tone. Described by The Washington Post as "a forensic fairytale," Pushing Daisies broke a viewership record previously set by the popular series Lost. Despite the fan base and the approval of television critics, the series unexpectedly ended after only two seasons — partly due to the 2008 Writers' Strike.

I'm rewatching the series, subsequently reigniting my love for its genre-bending elements, charmingly eccentric characters, and, most of all, its protagonist, played by Lee Pace. (Raise your hand if you, too, have a crush on Ned "The Piemaker." Swoon!) In doing so, I'm reminded of all the lingering questions fans still want resolved. Mostly, we want to know: How does it end for the series' endearing star-crossed lovers, Ned and his childhood crush, Charlotte "Chuck" Charles (Anna Friel)?

And yeah... I get it. What's the impetus for reviving a 17-year-old show about a piemaker who brings the dead back to life only to solve their murders?

For one, neither fans — nor the series' lead actor — have forgotten about this show. In 2024, more than ever, I want to escape to this colorful and magically macabre world created by Bryan Fuller. I want to see how the vivid and captivating characters' storylines pan out. I want more longingful looks and kissing-through-Saran-wrap from the adorable Ned and Chuck. And, c'mon, we need Ned's golden retriever, Digby, back in our lives!

Recapping the "Pie-lette"

In the first few minutes, we are taken on an emotional rollercoaster that instantly connects us to the protagonist. We see Ned as a lonely child who discovers he can bring the dead back to life after reviving Digby, who was hit by a truck. Soon after, he does the same for his mother, who unexpectedly dies of an aneurysm. However, he learns the hard way that his gift has limitations, which leads to the death of his mother and Chuck's father.

Even though this is a heartbreaking opener, the comforting narration by Jim Dale, the vibrant colors, and the crux of the show — the relationship between Ned and his childhood crush Chuck — all together provide a sense of hope that is cathartic and irresistible to watch.

The episode cuts to the present; adult Ned now runs a pie shop and works with a private investigator to solve murders. The sarcastic, deadpanned P.I. Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) and the bubbly, love-struck coworker Olive Snook (Kristin Chenoweth) provide comedic relief with quick one-liners. Olive relentlessly flirts with Ned, who is totally oblivious to her advances. Emerson introduces Ned to their current case, one that is darkly funny: a dog owner has died, and his pet chow named Cantaloupe is the main suspect.

After absolving Cantaloupe, Ned is surprised to learn that the latest murder victim is none other than the girl with whom he shared his first kiss: Chuck. In a subverted fairytale moment, Ned awakes Chuck, who calls him her "Prince Charming." Unable to say goodbye, Ned breaks his own rule by refusing to touch her a second time, which will keep her alive so long as he doesn't ever touch her again.

The episode continues with Chuck helping Ned and Emerson solve her own murder and save her reclusive aunts, Lily (Swoosie Kurtz) and Vivian (Ellen Greene), who become the murderer's next target.

A lot happens in the Pie-lette, but its highlights are definitely the flirty banter between Chuck and Ned (the episode even ends by vicariously sharing a kiss through two monkey figurines). The final image is of Ned and Chuck with Emerson at a morgue. As the three of them talk to the next murder victim, Ned and Chuck stare longingly at each other. Ned holds his own hand behind his back to pretend he's holding hers, and Chuck does the same. Be still, my heart!

Lee Pace On Pushing Daisies

As recently as 2022, Lee Pace was interviewed about his Pushing Daisies character, Ned. Although he's had many prominent roles since — in The Hobbit trilogy and the Marvel cinematic universe — Ned "The Piemaker" is a role he looks back on fondly. Speaking with Vulture, Pace shared his love for the show's quick-witted writing, the central romance (and subsequently his friendship with Friel), and the impeccable list of talented guest stars.

He also shared how difficult the show's cancellation was and how the cast and crew had to scramble to wrap up large storylines. Pace described this untimely conclusion as bittersweet: "It's kind of the nature of the show. It was great that it existed. There's no reason it should have, and on network TV at that time, the fact that it existed at all is kind of a miracle. It would've been interesting to see where those characters go with longevity."

Ready for a Revival

With such dynamic characters and storylines, there is more than enough content for a continuation or remake of the series. Many questions still linger in the minds of fans.

Will Olive learn about Ned's gift? One Reddit user suggests that Olive could be told, or learn through her own deduction, about Ned's Lazarus-like power.

Will there be closure about the main characters' relationships with their friends and family? A user on X wants to hear more about Ned and Chuck's dads' storylines, as well as a resolution for aunts Lillian and Vivian. (And personally, I want more scenes featuring their swimming act, "The Darling Mermaid Darlings.")

How could queer storylines be established in a revived version of the series? Interviewer Kathryn VanArendonk posed to Lee Pace, mentioning that during a rewatch, she noticed queer elements throughout the series. While these elements weren't expressed overtly in 2007, they could be prominent in a remake.

My biggest question: Will Ned and Chuck eventually get their fairytale ending? The Pie-lette showed important stages of their life (and for Chuck, her death and rebirth), and I want to know how it all ends for them. I need that bookend finish to their storyline.

Since I don't have any of these answers, I'll keep reading fan theories, including this hilarious, NSFW suggestion for Ned and Chuck's "no-touching" dilemma. Or, this suggestion of a heart-wrenching ending that gives me The Notebook vibes.

We don't care how long it's been; we are all ready to spend more time in the Pie Hole!