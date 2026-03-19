If you're anything like me, you've already blown through all eight episodes of the Nicole Kidman-led book-to-screen series Scarpetta — and after that explosive cliffhanger ending, we need more. More info. More answers. More Scarpetta. Happily, we'll be getting them, because Prime Video has confirmed that Season 2 is already in the works.

But where the first season was all about secrets, Season 2 is shaping up to be about fallout. We got a little hint of that in episode 8, right? Only, things stand to get much worse for intrepid (and *complicated*) forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta.

Let's dive into what we know so far about the next installment.

Is a second season definitely happening? If so, when?

Absolutely. In fact, when the series was officially announced back in September 2024, it received a rare two-season order. So, a second season has always been part of the plan for Scarpetta.

While Prime Video's glossy, star-powered adaptation of Patricia Cornwell's beloved thriller book series hasn't announced a premiere date yet, the streamer has confirmed that production is already underway.

What books will it be based on?

Narratively, the show will once again pull straight from the source: Cornwell's novels.

The author has penned 29 books featuring her famous forensic pathologist and medical examiner, Kay Scarpetta, the first of which was published in 1990. For Season 1, the series adapted Cornwell's first book, Postmortem, as well as the 25th, Autopsy.

This time, showrunner Liz Sarnoff went back to the early novels, choosing the fourth and fifth books — Cruel and Unusual and The Body Farm — to adapt for Season 2. That means we're presumably getting a storyline involving an executed prisoner and a chilling child abduction case.

"I learned early on that I have to stay with my instincts and be strong about that," Sarnoff told Entertainment Weekly. "I read the first eight books again, and I thought these two really speak to each other, and it'll be really interesting if we can make them work together."

What happened in Season 1?

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Season 1 takes place across two timelines: the present-day storyline of Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), Benton Wesley (Simon Baker), Dorothy Scarpetta (Jamie Lee Curtis), Pete Marino (Bobby Cannavale), and Lucy Farinelli-Watson (Ariana DeBose), and their past counterparts, played respectively by Rosy McEwen, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Righetti, Jake Cannavale, and Savannah Lumar.

Prime Video

That dual-timeline structure will reportedly remain intact, which continues to be one of the show's most interesting (if not a bit disorienting at times) storytelling choices. Whereas Season 1 toggled between Kay's early career and present-day cases, Season 2 is expected to more clearly connect the past and present narratives.

As Season 1 ends, Kay is in a downward spiral. After surviving a violent confrontation with a serial killer — someone she'd actually worked with and trusted for decades — she, well, loses her sh*t entirely. Even worse? A mysterious figure just outside of the frame walks in during Kay's violent breakdown. That's surely going to come back to haunt her in Season 2.

Outside of that pinnacle of rage, Kay's marriage is hanging on by a thread (if at all), her niece Lucy is furious with her, and her sister Dorothy and brother-in-law/frequent case collaborator Pete have moved out. Things are… not going great for our good doctor.

What is Season 2 about?

Season 2 will pick up almost immediately after those events in the present-day timeline, so, according to Sarnoff, we won't just be skipping past the emotional wreckage.

"I think [next] season is more for the more, for the present-day characters, what their journey is like without each other to some degree, because they've all split," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "So the question is: Do they end up getting back together? Do those splits hold, and who really is right for whom? It's an exploration for them more on their own at the top of the season before they're all brought back together."

As for Kay, we saw her cross a line she's spent her entire career trying not to cross. It may have been self-defense, but that doesn't change the fact that it fundamentally shifts how she sees herself. Throw in a decades-long cover-up, Benton's secret baggage, and the strained dynamics with her already volatile sister and niece, and you've got a woman who is more isolated (and morally complicated) than ever.

There are lots of unanswered questions that need to be addressed, too. Who deleted Lucy's AI Janet-bot? Who witnessed Kay's bloody act of retribution? And perhaps most importantly, as Sarnoff alludes to: Can this group of deeply intertwined people find their way back to each other… or are some fractures too deep to fix?

Season 2 seems committed to sitting in that discomfort rather than resolving it quickly.