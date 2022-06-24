Miscarriage affects 1 in 4 pregnancies, yet women rarely share the heartbreak that comes along with it. Mothers are culturally expected to keep their baby news a secret during the first 12 weeks of gestation due to the risk of loss. But because of this, if a pregnancy loss does occur, they’re left to grieve alone.

Sharon Stone, who just revealed she had multiple miscarriages, is questioning why.

In the comments section of an Instagram post about Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd’s recent miscarriages, Stone wrote, “We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage.”

She continued under the People magazine post, “It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.”

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision today to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 case in which SCOTUS ruled that the Constitution generally protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion — Stone is, seemingly, angry.

“Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best,” she concluded, “ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”

This week, Murgatroyd shared with People that she and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, endured three miscarriages while trying to give their 5-year-old son, Shai, a sibling. Many, including Stone, shared their love, support and own infertility journeys.

Last year, Stone, 64, shared with BBC podcast Woman’s Hour that she went through “36 hours of labor alone” after losing a baby at five and a half months pregnant.

“I think we're finally reaching a point in our global sisterhood, where we speak to the issues of loss and heartache and rape and brutalization and all of the things that happened to us and to our bodies, and that our minds and heart have to go through and we're not carrying the water anymore,” the Beauty of Living Twice author said. “We are not carrying shame that doesn't belong to us. We are letting it out.”

While promoting her recent memoir, Stone revealed an autoimmune disease and endometriosis prevented her from having biological children.

She adopted son Roan in 2000 with ex-husband Phil Bronstein, whom she split from in 2003. On her own, she adopted sons Laird and Quinn in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

“I’m now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them,” stone told Vogue. “When you adopt, you realize any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. After that you never see the world in the same way again. I’m connected to everyone on this planet. And that’s a miracle in and of itself.”