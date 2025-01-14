I’m not a big “Ooh! New episode tonight of this new show!” TV watcher; I’m more of a “binge the same episodes of the same shows 8,000 times.” But in November, the advertisement for a new show got me good, and now that’s why my husband and I have to watch a new episode of St. Denis Medical every week. Lucky for us, St. Denis Medical just got renewed for Season 2.

If you haven’t caught the brand new NBC workplace comedy yet, it comes to you from the creators of Superstore, including Justin Spitzer, who was also a writer on NBC darling The Office. Basically, St. Denis Medical is another mockumentary show set in a workplace where we get to meet the different characters and learn their backstories, see how they interact with each other, how they work, etc. All the things you’d expect from a mockumentary comedy.

The difference is that St. Denis Medical is set in a hospital, which means the stakes are high, you know? It’s believable that a bumbling accountant would somehow manage to make it through years of working at a failing paper company, but how can you put that kind of character into a situation where they need to insert an IV into a trauma patient?

Somehow, St. Denis Medical does it. With an all-star ensemble cast that includes David Alan Grier, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, and more, it manages to maintain a level of seriousness when the storyline calls for it — like a patient flatlining — while still being completely believable in its comedy — like the director of the hospital insisting on building up their social media page with funny dances. The show was nominated for two Critics’ Choice Awards in its freshman season, so clearly the hype is real.

When is St. Denis Medical Season 2 coming out?

The midseason episode of Season 1 premieres tonight, Jan. 14, which only marks six episodes of the show. As of right now, there is no date or further details on Season 2, but with St. Denis Medical Season 1 already gaining over 24 million views since its premiere in November 2024, it’s safe to say Season 2 is going to be an absolute smash hit.

Where can I watch St. Denis Medical?

St. Denis Medical just came back from its holiday hiatus, and you can find it every Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. EST, right after Night Court. The show is also available the next day for streaming on Peacock, and you can also find previous episodes there for a full-on binge sesh.