August may have been brutally hot and muggy, but there was one refreshing bright spot in the sweltering month: Prime Video’s Canadian lakeside series Sterling Point. And if you blew through all eight episodes in a single humid weekend like we did, you’ve probably also been wondering if a second season is in order. Well, pack your bags, friend… we’re headed back to Muskoka!

Prime Video has officially announced that the YA drama will be back for Season 2. The series only just debuted on Aug. 5, making this a super-speedy renewal. That turnaround definitely speaks volumes about how the show performed, and rightfully so. Not only did it become a No. 1 global debut for the platform this summer, but it also landed with critics and is holding steady at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s everything we know so far about the renewal, plus what’s potentially in store for Annie, Ramona, and the rest of the Muskoka crew.

What is Sterling Point about?

For the uninitiated (or anyone who’s been meaning to start it but hasn’t gotten around to it yet), Sterling Point follows 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), who was raised in New York City alongside her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo) by their adoptive dad Steven (Jay Duplass). Then, the twins’ estranged grandfather dies and leaves them a surprising inheritance: a whole island in Canada.

Hoping to find a link to her late mother, Annie makes the trip to the lakeside community of Muskoka that she and her brother now technically own. There, she finds new friends, a few budding romances, and some big ol’ buried family secrets.

The show is created, directed, and executive-produced by Megan Park (My Old Ass), a fact many fans credit with making the dialogue and interactions among the teen characters feel real and honest. Park co-showruns with Gossip Girl and The O.C. architects Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

When was the show renewed?

Prime Video announced Sterling Point Season 2 on Aug. 20. In the announcement, Park called the love and appreciation fans have shown the series “an absolute joy,” adding, “We worked so hard to make the show as authentic as possible and to see audiences respond to that has been thrilling. We cannot wait to dive deeper into these characters and deliver the best second season ever!”

Which cast members will be back?

Season 1 stars Ella Rubin as Annie, Amélie Hoeferle as Ramona, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie as Ellis, Daniel Quinn-Toye as Rory, Bo Bragason as Oona, Keen Ruffalo as Connor, Jay Duplass as Steven, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe, Nikko Angelo Hinayo as Sully, Mabel Strachan as Maple, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers as Kate, and Missi Pyle as Denise Ballantine.

Until we hear otherwise, we can assume that everyone will be back in their respective roles.

When could Sterling Point Season 2 drop?

With the renewal announcement so new, Prime Video hasn’t yet announced a premiere date or episode count… and, realistically, the math might feel like a bit of a downer after the excitement of a renewal.

Season 1 shot across Ontario from late June to early October 2025, and then it didn’t hit Prime Video until Aug. 5, 2026, or roughly 10 months post-production. And considering this is a summer show that lives and dies on Muskoka looking like Muskoka, it’s not like they can start rolling in November. That means the next realistic production window is summer 2027.

If you run the same timeline forward, you land somewhere in mid-2028 for a Season 2 release date.

What will Season 2 be about?

Spoilers ahead for Season 1!

Obviously, Prime Video hasn’t said anything yet because the scripts likely aren’t even written. But, c’mon, the finale left the door wide open for several possible plot lines.

In the finale, we see that Annie and Ramona have effectively swapped lives, with Annie staying on the island and Ramona taking Annie’s Brooklyn bedroom and a shot at getting to know Steven (the bio dad she’d only just discovered she had). That swap alone gives Season 2 a built-in shape: two sisters, two places, one extremely long-distance sibling relationship.

Here’s what else is still hanging in the balance that could make for great Season 2 fodder:

Connor’s secret : He hasn’t told Annie yet, but Connor got the call that their birth mother is willing to meet him. Park herself has said there’s plenty to mine here.

: He hasn’t told Annie yet, but Connor got the call that their birth mother is willing to meet him. Park herself has said there’s plenty to mine here. Ramona and Oona : Gah! When they were happy, they were so happy; it’s hard not to want that for them again. How will this play out with a whole-ass border between them?

: Gah! When they were happy, they were so happy; it’s hard not to want that for them again. How will this play out with a whole-ass border between them? Steven and Ramona : This unanticipated father-daughter duo has to start from zero, and it’s not like they got off on the best foot.

: This unanticipated father-daughter duo has to start from zero, and it’s not like they got off on the best foot. Annie and Ellis : Now that Annie’s staying put, she gets to figure out what she actually wants her life to look like. She and Ellis were a slow burn… will their flame grow stronger or burn itself out?

: Now that Annie’s staying put, she gets to figure out what she actually wants her life to look like. She and Ellis were a slow burn… will their flame grow stronger or burn itself out? The island itself: The loose thread that could change everything for everyone! They didn’t sell, but they’re still young and will likely see even more pressure to cash in on their inheritance.

Park has also floated wanting to widen the world with new characters, meaning Season 2 may not be limited to the people we’ve already met in Muskoka.

So, that’s all we’re working with for now. Rewatch, theorize, and let your teen (actual or inner) relive this Muskoka summer until Sterling Point is back on our screens with a new season.